Alleged budget padding:  APC chieftain urges northern National Assembly  members to shun rancour 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC)) in Kano, Dr Illyasu Musa Kwankwaso has urged members of the National Assembly from the northern extraction to shun rancour and brewing disunity among themselves occasioned by the alleged budget padding saga in the Senate.

Dr. Kwankwaso tasked the lawmakers to channel their time and energy on how to attract meaningful constituency projects in their constituencies and senatorial districts.

He made the call while addressing journalists in Kano, on Sunday.

According to him, the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains passionate about meaningful development across the 19 northern states.

He urged the lawmakers to complement President Tinubu’s gesture by showing more commitment to the development of the North.

According to him, the lawmakers can only trigger development in the North when they shun hatred amongst themselves and embrace unity.

Dr Kwankwaso, who was a three-time Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in Kano State, noted that the issue of alleged budget padding, which was yet to be confirmed as true, should not have brought rancour and disunity among the lawmakers.

Dr. Kwankwaso, however, appealed to Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s government with prayers and encouragement, hoping that very soon the current hardship in the country will become history.

According to him: “We should give the present government headed by President Tinubu, enough time to tackle the country’s economic problems inherited from previous administration. With collective and concerted efforts of all Nigerians, the nation will overcome all the economic problems.”