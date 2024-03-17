Egbeyemi ‘ll always be remembered for contribution to Ekiti devt- Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Sunday expressed his admiration and respect for the former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, the late Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, saying he left behind very good and glorious memories which would continue to inspire current and future leaders.

Governor Oyebanji stated this during the first memorial thanksgiving service in honour of the late Deputy Governor, at the Emmanuel Cathedral Church, Ado Ekiti. He described Egbeyemi’s legacy as one filled with remarkable contributions towards the development of the state.

On hand to also honour the memory of the late deputy Governor were two former Governors of the State- Dr Kayode Fayemi and Otunba Niyi Adebayo; the First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Incumbent Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Senator Cyril Fasuyi and Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Oyebanji maintained that the former Deputy Governor’s lifetime was marked by dedication integrity and unwavering commitment to public service, thereby leaving an indelible mark on the state’s political landscape.

Reminiscing on the impact of the deceased in his life, Governor Oyebanji lauded Egbeyemi’s exemplary leadership qualities, noting that the late politician’s ability to inspire and unite people from diverse backgrounds towards common goals was unparalleled in the anals of the state.

The Governor charged the children, family and friends to continue to honour his memory by upholding the values of integrity, compassion, and service to humanity that the late Deputy Governor was known for.

“Death is not an end of our existence, it is just a transition, because we live on in the memories we left behind and I thank God His Excellency, Bisi Egbeyemi left behind very good and glorious memories,” the Governor stated.

In his sermon, titled “the righteous shall be remembered forever”, Venerable Ola Olajobi, the Cathedral Administrator, said the former Deputy Governor lived a fulfilled life and served God diligently till the very end.

The clergyman, who described Otunba Egbeyemi as a paragon of virtue whose wisdom provided fertile ground for the development of the Church, individuals and the community at large, charged politicians to emulate his virtues and strive to leave behind legacies of righteousness and service to humanity which the late deputy Governor was known for bearing in mind that one day they will be remembered for something.

Also at the event were Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Akin Rotimi; members of the state Assembly and Executive Council, traditional rulers and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Afenifere.