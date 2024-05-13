Electricity tariff hike: Labour Unions seal offices of BEDC, and NERC in Benin

Electricity tariff hike: Labour Unions seal offices of BEDC, and NERC in Benin

Monday, May 13, 2024 3:06 pm


Edo NLC chairman, Odion Olaye sealing NERC office

Edo NLC chairman, Odion Olaye sealing NERC office

By Jethro Ibileke

Business activities at the headquarters of BEDC Plc were paralysed on Monday, following the picketing of the premises by members of labour unions, under the umbrellas of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The protesters also sealed off the state office of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), located along Igbesamwan Junction, Akpakpava Road.

The picketing action complies with the directive by the national leadership of the Labour Unions.

The state chairman of NLC, Odion Olaye, who led the pocketing action, described it as hugely successful.

He called on consumers of electricity in the state to join organised labour in this struggle to bring down the prices of electricity.

According to him, “The message to electricity consumers in Edo state the US that they should join the struggle so that they can bring the price of electricity down to the nearest minimum. We are asking them to revert to the former price which is N65 per kilowatt.

“The offices of the BEDC and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission will remain locked until we get a directive from the national headquarters of the Unions to unlock them.”

Also speaking on the need for the picketing exercise, the state chairman of TUC, Comrade Aighowahi James, described the hike in electricity prices as a death penalty for ordinary workers in the country.

“We are here this morning to picket this DISCO and nerc. The reason is that we want a reversal from N225 to N65 as it was before. The reason is that the hike in tariffs is a death penalty to the workers, it’s a nightmare to the workers, it’s a masquerade to the workers and the society at large.

“We all know the importance of electricity, once the tariff is increased, it affects every facet of life and for that reason, the national said they should reverse it and to enable them to enhance the reversal, that’s the reason for the picketing,” he said.

On his part, the Zonal Organising Secretary, Edo/Delta Zone of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Nash Shuaibu, lamented the negative impact of the hike in the price of electricity on its members.

He added that the environment is no longer conducive for them to work.

According to him, “As members of National Union of Electricity Employees, we had cried out to the Nigeria Labour Congress a series of times about the maltreatment, the molestation, the beatings our staff receive outside because of this in ease in tariff.

“The environment is no longer conducive for us to work, and it is as a result of this hike in tariff.
We have cried to Congress to help us because electricity workers are dehumanized, they are scared to go out for work because the customers do not have electricity supplied to them, yet, we bring bills to them.

“We are appealing to the NLC to address this issue with the NEC and the necessary agencies to ensure that our staff are protected,” he added.

Meanwhile, the management of BEDC Plc has directed its workers to work remotely, to ensure their safety.

The management in a statement issued by its Acting Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Evelyn Gbiwen, said BEDC is actively engaging with all stakeholders to resolve this issue promptly, adding that the safety and well-being of its employees and customers is its top priority.

The statement said: “The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. To ensure everyone’s safety and prevent any damage to critical infrastructure, BEDC has directed its workforce to work remotely today.
“Our customer care lines remain operational, and our dedicated teams are working remotely to provide continued support to our valued customers. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.

“BEDC is actively engaging with all stakeholders to resolve this issue promptly and resume delivering reliable service to our esteemed customers.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 12 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Gunmen 13 hours ago

    Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students
    Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission