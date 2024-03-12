Sierra Leone: President Bio Launches Sardine Factory Today,  to Boost Industrialisation Policy

Abubakar Hashim / Sierra Leone

President Julius Maada Bio has, today, launched a sardine and allied products factory at Jui, in the east of Freetown.

Earlier on 1 March 2024, he committed to construct a steel factory in the country by 2025, to add value to the country’s iron ore. Sierra Leone is a major producer and exporter of iron ore, the major revenue spinner of the government.

Today’s launch is a major boost to the economy, in terms of employment generation and revenue to the government.

President Bio has been on an industrialisation drive, beginning with the Sierra Juice factory, to the Palm Kernel, to the Sardine factory today.

The main aim is to add value to raw materials, for increased revenue and employment opportunities.

The country has the best fish stock in West Africa, both in quantity and nutritional value.

Anchored on this industrial drive, the “Feed Salone” strategy is the hallmark of President Bio’s drive to industrialise the agricultural sector, particularly rice production in the country.

The industrial drive has now positioned the country toward inward-looking, import substitution to imports, particularly consumables.

Today’s launch signals a journey toward scaling down heavy reliance on imports, particularly rice, the country’s staple, put at a staggering $120 million a year. Feed Salone will eventually change this narrative.

The launch today will add value to the country’s fish stock, for local consumption and exports