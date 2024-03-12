Palmadex celebrates 9 years of successful export operations

By Daniel’s Ekugo

Founded on March 10, 2015, Palmadex Group is a multinational exporting organization with trade offices across Asia and the Middle East. Along with a flexible export academy running a robust curriculum. which has sustained Palmadex’s relevance in the export industry, the company has championed the establishment of new and promising non-oil export organizations by many Nigerians through the company’s training platform having been known as the benchmark for export training, providing interested Nigerians with requisite knowledge and business skills to becoming successful exporters.

Palmadex Group has continued to add value to the Nigerian economy since 2015, through its export of volumes of non-oil raw materials and African food.

Speaking on the occasion of Palmadex at 9, the Managing Director, Dr. Benard Omoyeni said the giant strides recorded by the company in the last 9 years can be attributed to God’s backing and tireless pursuit of the goals and aspirations of the company to be the global export company of choice.

In the same vein, the Operations Manager of Palmadex Grouph and Training Director of Palmadex Export Academy, Dr. Patrick Omoyeni submitted that the company has sustained its leading position growing in leaps and bounds from a single portfolio to seven as of today by dint of hard work and commitment to excellence.

According to the MD/CEO. the company is poised to strengthen its operations and its contributions to the economies of the agro sector, local farmers, traders and logistics sector in the export value chain. Its vision for job creation underscores its commitment to its initiative on the Beyond School Certificate (BSC) Program, a program launched to train and equip young graduates and youth corp members at the national level to promote interest and investment in non-oil export.

Further commenting on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of Palmadex Group, the Operations Manager, Dr Patrick Omoyeni expressed his joy, saying “I congratulate the MD/CEO, Board of Directors, Management and Staff for the special grace God has bestowed upon the company. An export company to scale heights in the chosen line of non-oil export, with a global network of clients and partners, Palmadex is well positioned to achieve the vision of becoming the global export-import trading partner of choice. By the grace of God, the company has sustained its leading position growing in leaps and bounds from a single portfolio to seven as of today. May this year spur the company to more exploits in Jesus’ name. Amen”

Palmadex Group will maintain its No. 1 position as the nation’s leading non-oil exporting company by investing in its people, and capacity expansion projects and by being an excellent corporate entity.

We celebrate the milestone accomplishments of Palmadex at 9 and wishes to congratulate her for successful years of operations.