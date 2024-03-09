PDP zonal spokesman condemns impeachment move against Shaibu 

By Jethro Ibileke

The south-south zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Citing perjury and disclosure of government secrets, Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Charity Aiguobarueghian had on Wednesday 6 at the plenary announced that 21 out of the 24 members of the Edo State House of Assembly had signed an impeachment notice against Comrade Shaibu.

The spokesman of the party in the zonal, Mr. Bishop Ante, in a statement on Friday, described the impeachment move as unreasonable and uncalled for.

He noted that this is the time the party ought to be thinking of reconciliation in the face of obvious divisions among the feuding factions of the party in the state, ahead of the 21 September 2024 governorship election.

“It is a sad development and indeed a sign of failure of the leadership of the party in Edo state, to allow internal political disagreements to snowball into a major crisis that could jeopardize the chances of the party in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state,” the statement said.

According to the PDP zonal spokesman, what is expected of Governor Obaseki at this critical point in time is to channel his energy towards reconciling and uniting the Edo PDP Family by providing the needed leadership required to win the state for the party come 21 September, rather than engaging in “self-serving impeachment moves against Philip Shaibu at this time will do us no good.”

Ante while admitting that impeachment of the deputy governor remains within the powers of the State House of Assembly, however, noted that such powers can only be exercised in line with the laws of the land.

He further noted that the party is disturbed by the unending feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, who was elected on the platform of the party to better the lots of the people.

According to him, from the look of things, it is obvious that the mandate has now been abandoned by the duo as evident in the current political crisis in the state.

While calling on Governor Obaseki to jettison the idea of having his deputy impeached, the party warned that such a move, particularly in the face of the obvious politically induced and unfounded allegations contained in the impeachment notice, could have damning consequences on the chances of the party winning the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the PDP zonal spokesman has commended the maturity and calmness exhibited so far by the embattled deputy governor in the face of provocation.

He advised Shaibu to continue to remain the truly loyal and committed party man he is known to be.