Oshiomhole’s kinsmen protest impeachment move against Philip Shaibu

Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:38 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

Hundreds of men, women and youths of Edo North trooped to the streets of Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo State, to protest the alleged plan by Governor Godwin Obaseki and members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The protesters, under the aegis of Peace Movement and PDP Faithful, who converged in in the early hours of Thursday, decried the impeachment proceedings of the Edo State House of Assembly.

They were armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as “No to impeachment”, “We want peace in Edo State”, “Return the N500 million bribe to Obaseki”, “Shaibu is our Next Governor, no going back”, among others.

Mr Aminu Umosor, Gafata Emmanuel and Haija Anetu Momodu, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said they would mobilise the people of the state and the PDP to work against the party if they continue with the planned impeachment of Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor.

They said this is to show to all Edo people that they stand by Philip Shaibu and the mandate they gave to him, noting that, If Governor Obaseki and the House of Assembly are ready for dialogue and true reconciliation, they should come with clean hands and not impeachment notice.

The group however appealed to the lawmakers to stay clear of any move to impeach the Deputy Governor to give the state its desired peace.

While warning the legislators against the act, they said that the protest would continue until Governor Obaseki and the lawmakers embrace peace.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr Musa Ebomhiana, told journalists that efforts were on to resolve the matter.

According to him, “The PDP as a party has stepped in as a family to resolve the matter. The umbrella is big enough to accommodate everyone.”

 

