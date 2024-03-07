Bandits invade Kaduna school, abduct 100 pupils, headteacher

Bandits invade Kaduna school, abduct 100 pupils, headteacher

Thursday, March 7, 2024 8:47 pm


Bandits

Bandits

By Nehru Odeh

Bandits invaded LEA Primary School in Kutiga town of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday and abducted about 100 pupils and the head teacher. One pupil was also shot.

Eyewitnesses say there was pandemonium in the town when bandits invaded the school and abducted the pupils as well as their headteacher

Though the number of persons abducted couldn’t be ascertained as of press time, residents said they were about 100. They also said a pupil was shot.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at 8:20 am immediately after the assembly on Thursday.

A resident, Shitu, confirmed the incident, saying most of the pupils ran out of their classes when they sighted the bandits on the school premises.

Another resident, Lawal Kuriga, also told Daily Trust that abducted victims were marched into the forest.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from the state government as the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, didn’t react to a text message sent to him.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, couldn’t be reached on the phone and is yet to reply to a text message sent to him too.

It would be recalled that the junior and secondary schools were relocated to the school building inside Kuriga town a few years ago due to insecurity concerns, abandoning their former school building located outside the town.

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Philip Shaibu 3 hours ago

    Oshiomhole’s kinsmen protest impeachment move against Philip Shaibu
    Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad 4 hours ago

    Why Tinubu wielded the axe and removed Rural Electrification Agency MD and Team from Office
    Solicitor General of the Federation & Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Attorney-General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice, Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro, during the Federal Ministry of Justice 3-Day Top Management Retreat themed: “Enhancing Systems and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective Justice Sector Service Delivery” at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, on Thursday, 07 March 2024. 4 hours ago

    Build A Justice System That Fosters Trust, Confidence in Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu Tells Federal Ministry of Justice   
    Nigerian women 6 hours ago

    AHF Nigeria to hold conversations with women in 7 states on Int Women’s Day Friday
    Dennis Idahosa 6 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Abuja court fixes 14 March  date for Dennis Idahosa’s suit
    President Bola Tinubu with the President and fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Science 6 hours ago

    Tinubu Directs Ministers to Ensure Research Outcomes Guide Policy Formulation, Execution
    ‘Yetunde’Oladehinde, Father U-Turn 8 hours ago

    Yetunde Follows Father-U Turn
    Senegal’s President Sall, finally announced 24 March, 2024, as new election date 9 hours ago

    Senegal: President Sall Finally Announces March 24 Election Date