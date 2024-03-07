Bandits invade Kaduna school, abduct 100 pupils, headteacher

By Nehru Odeh

Bandits invaded LEA Primary School in Kutiga town of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday and abducted about 100 pupils and the head teacher. One pupil was also shot.

Eyewitnesses say there was pandemonium in the town when bandits invaded the school and abducted the pupils as well as their headteacher

Though the number of persons abducted couldn’t be ascertained as of press time, residents said they were about 100. They also said a pupil was shot.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at 8:20 am immediately after the assembly on Thursday.

A resident, Shitu, confirmed the incident, saying most of the pupils ran out of their classes when they sighted the bandits on the school premises.

Another resident, Lawal Kuriga, also told Daily Trust that abducted victims were marched into the forest.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from the state government as the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, didn’t react to a text message sent to him.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, couldn’t be reached on the phone and is yet to reply to a text message sent to him too.

It would be recalled that the junior and secondary schools were relocated to the school building inside Kuriga town a few years ago due to insecurity concerns, abandoning their former school building located outside the town.