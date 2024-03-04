Nigerian secondary schools emerge first, second best in world mathematics tournament

By Jethro Ibileke

Two Nigerian missionary schools have emerged as the first and second-best secondary schools in the 2024 World Mathematics Tournament (WMT).

Welkin International Schools, Atan-Ota, Ogun State, clinched the first position while Baptist Mission School (BMS), Benin City, Edo State, emerged overall second best.

The competition which was organised virtually by the Mathematics for Life Foundation, for secondary/high school students globally.

A total of 590 secondary schools from 33 countries participated in the mathematics competition held virtually.

This year’s edition is the fourth edition of the tournament.

The Vice Chairman of the Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) of Benin Mission School, Mr. Kevin Okunzuwa, broke the news of the feat to journalists in Benin.

He commended the award-winning SS3 students, Victor Obaseki Christian and Daniel Noel Isuekevbo, for doing both their parents and the school proud.

Okunzuwa called on government and stakeholders to invest more in the education sector, especially the capacity enhancement of teachers as well as providing a conducive environment for the students to excel.

This is even as he urged other BMS students to emulate Daniel and Christian’s feat, who have brought glory to themselves, their parents and the school in general.