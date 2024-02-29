First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Supports Women Farmers, PLWD

*Says initiative will transform lives and improve economic development

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, CON said the economic transformation and development of the nation calls for collaborative efforts on the part of both the government and the governed.

She was speaking at the flag off of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI women Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-WASP) held in the South East Zone.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu reiterated the commitment of the RHI to supporting women farmers across the nation.

“The Renewed Hope initiative’s commitment to supporting women farmers aligns with the broader national agenda to strengthen the agricultural sector. His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s administration recognizes the pivotal role that agriculture plays in achieving sustainable development and ensuring food sufficiency”.

She explained to the women that each beneficiary will get Five Hundred Thousand Naira each in addition to agricultural inputs such as fingerlings, fish and poultry feeds, 3 weeks old birds, bundle of improved cassava stems, bags of fertilizers and others.

“All farm produce will be bought over by the National Agricultural Land Developmenr Authority, NALDA after you harvest your products. Also the one hundred women farmers present today will commence their training programme this week while other farmers from other states within the South East Zone will commence their training within their states as scheduled by NALDA officials afterwards and will also receive agricultural inputs from NALDA simultaneously”.

The RHI-WASP is being joined by NALDA which is supplying the Agricultural inputs and training of the women farmers across the nation.

“ The financial support for the women farmers per state from the Renewed Hope Initiative RHI, is to enhance and encourage productivity while the training from NALDA is to reduce crops waste and promote more efficient production and farming techniques”.

The event which was a two in one had Senator Oluremi Tinubu through the RHI Social Investment Program give out Small Business Recapitalization Grants of One Hundred Thousand Naira each to 100 Persons With Disabilities.

The First Lady noted that government would continue inclusivity at all levels.

Earlier in his remarks, the Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma appealed to the citizens to keep faith with the government as it is doing everything possible to ensure a better and more prosperous nation.

“ The captain of this nation plane will soon turn off the seat belt sign and we will all have a smooth flight”.

The women farmers got a grant of N500,000.00 each and farm input’s according to their areas of specialization.

This intervention for women farmers by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI would be taken round all the geopolitical zones of Nigeria.