Gov Abiodun Charges Nigeria Army to Double Efforts in Tackling Insecurity

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has charged the Nigerian Army to intensify efforts in tackling insecurity in Nigeria and Ogun State especially.

Gov Abiodun was represented by his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the Nigerian Army 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) held at Alabama Barracks, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, to celebrate men of Nigerian troops and their families.

The governor also extolled men of 35 Artillery Brigade (AB) for their efforts in addressing issues of security concerns in the state.

While pledging continuous support, he urged troops to double their efforts even in the face of myriads of security challenges faced by the nation.

In his remarks, Commander 35 AB Brigadier General MT Aminu commended all the officers and soldiers of the Brigade for the successes recorded last year and urged them to do more in 2024. In his words, “We must continue to strengthen our operations and be proactive as well as prioritize the welfare of our personnel,” he emphasized.

Earlier in his remarks, Gen Aminu welcomed the Special Guest of Honor and other dignitaries of all capacities for turning up to celebrate with the Brigade. Furthermore, he appreciated the Nigerian Police, other security agencies and critical stakeholders working in partnership to ensure a peaceful environment and a crime-free Ogun State.

While urging residents to continue to share credible information that will aid the Brigade’s operations, Gen Aminu also assured them of the sustenance of the adequate security enjoyed by all.

The year 2023 WASA climaxed with a Cultural Troupe display, Thug of War and presentation of awards to the deserving personnel of the Brigade among others. The 2023 WASA was graced by Maj Gen OT Akinjobi (rtd), former Chief of Operations (Army), Capt (NN) RA Raji (rtd) former Military Administrator Bauchi State, His Majesty Oba Michael Gbadebo Aremu, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, other senior officers both serving and retired, Royal Fathers within Ogun State, Chairperson 35 AB NAOWA, Heads of Security agencies amongst other dignitaries.