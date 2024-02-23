Police recover the corpse of 2Baba, the most wanted Cult kingpin in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There have been jubilations in both Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas of Rivers State as Police on Friday, February 23 finally recovered the corpse of the most wanted notorious Iceland Cult kingpin David Gift Opara, aka 2Baba.

2Baba is responsible for the Killing of Superintendent of Police(SP) Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division on September 8th,2023.

Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu in a press briefing at the Police headquarters, Moscow Road Port Harcourt said the dead body of 2Baba was located and exhumed Friday morning in a shallow grave at Ebrass forest at Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

CP expressed thanks to Nigeria Airforce, Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, Intelligence Response Team Abuja and tactical teams in Rivers State for their assistance.

CP Disu said “The Airforce assisted us to soften the ground by their airstrike. We thank the Governor of Rivers State for his support throughout the manhunt for 2Baba.

“It is important the public continue to provide information. We will continue to mount pressure to dislodge other members of the 2Baba gang.

“The Governor of Rivers State in my conversation with him said the 100 million naira bounty on 2Bab is still available”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ahoada East Ben Eke has commended the Police, Inspector General of Police for the achievement.

He said “I must say the Police has done so well for the killing. Four months is a reasonable time to bring down the man who killed SP Bako Angbashim.

“To the best of my knowledge, the deadbody is that of 2Baba”,

“My people are happy, business can now thrive in the area”.Ben Eke confirms.

Recall that 2baba was responsible for the brutal murder of former DPO Ahaoda Division, late SP. Bako Angbashim on September 8, 2023, in Odumude community, Ahaoda East Local Government Area.

CP Tunji Rilwan Disu said “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who played a part in this operation, particularly our dedicated tactical teams and the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, special team. I want to extend my special thanks to the Nigerian Air Force for their invaluable support. Their aerial strike on 2baba’s camp on February 10 resulted in significant casualties among the gang, which facilitated our subsequent operations.

The Rivers State Police Command acknowledged and thanked the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fabura, for his unwavering support throughout this operation. His commitment to maintaining law and order in our state is commendable.

I want to take this opportunity to commend the officers involved in this operation. They have shown extraordinary dedication and resilience. Their hard work and perseverance were driven by the expectations of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, who sought success in bringing 2baba and his gang to justice.

My gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, for his unwavering support and invaluable advice throughout this operation. His guidance and leadership have been instrumental in our efforts to combat criminality and maintain peace and security in Rivers State.

Our citizens must recognize the importance of collaboration and support in our fight against crime. We urge the public to continue providing us with timely and accurate information that can aid in identifying and apprehending criminals. Together, we can create a safer environment for all.

CP Disu assures the residents of Rivers State that the Rivers State Police Command remains committed to the safety and security of the state.

“We will continue our operations to apprehend other members of 2baba’s gang and dismantle any remaining criminal networks. We call on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities”.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Last week Thursday and Friday, while the Police were closing in on him 2Baba was calling and threatening one of the biggest business woman in Ahoada and West LGAs to pay a specific amount of money into the account detail GIFT DAVID OKPARA:0888058785 GT BANK or risk being kidnapped or killed.

He gave her till noon last Saturday, the day the Police raided his camp as the deadline.

The lady was weeping profusely when she called me about her ordeal.

The lady is just one among hundreds that are captives by the action of late 2Baba.