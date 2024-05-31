UBA’s Happiness Initiative

UBA Sierra Leone promotes 81 staff as part of its People’s Happiness Initiative.This is to improve work condition, retention of staff and boost productivity.

In a move that highlights its commitment to recognising and rewarding hard work, UBA Sierra Leone has announced the promotion of 81 staff members across all departments. The announcement was made on Monday 22nd April, 2024, by the Office of the Human Capital Management.

This promotion is a testament to UBA’s commitment to its People’s Happiness initiative, which aims to promote employee comfort and retention through various initiatives such as improved working environments, staff promotions, medical insurance, and more.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer UBA Sierra Leone, Mohamed Alhajie Samoura, congratulated all staff promoted, stating that “this is a reward for your hard work, commitment, and dedication to UBA.” He further encouraged those not promoted to continue their hard work and diligent service, stating that “the institution you work for recognises good work and is ready and willing to duly reward you.”

Millicent Yormah, Country Head, Human Capital Management, highlighted the significance of this year’s promotion, stating that “UBA Sierra Leone has a total of 81 staff being promoted. This is the highest staff promotion so far in the history of the subsidiary and it is a clear indication of the bank’s commitment in promoting PEOPLE’S HAPPINESS thereby making UBA a great place to work.”

Sallieu Sesay, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, expressed his gratitude to the Board Members and Management for the promotion, stating that “we remain humbled and focused on our goals, committed to maintaining the same level of excellence and passion that brought us here.”

The news of the promotion was met with jubilation from all staff, with offices and corridors buzzing with congratulations and celebrations. This promotion is a clear indication of UBA’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work and to creating a positive and rewarding work environment for all employees.