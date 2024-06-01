The Kogi State Government reassures on water supply to Lokoja

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Government has concluded plans to re-energise the old water treatment plant in Lokoja as an emergency measure for regular water supply to the state capital, pending when the Greater Lokoja Water Scheme will be back to full operation.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Yahaya M.D. Farouk, who made this known in his office in Lokoja when he briefed journalists on Friday, said the plant should start work by the end of July this year.

According to him, the ministry has embarked on the turnaround maintenance of the Greater Lokoja Water Works to increase and enhance the provision of potable water, but the efforts are being slowed down by funds.

Explaining further, Engr. Farouk said the Greater Lokoja Water Works was affected by the flood disaster, which rampaged the state in 2022 and completely submerged the entire facility and electronic equipment for about eight weeks.

He said the facility would require several billions of Naira to bring it back to full swing, noting that its present location, which was okay at conception about two decades ago is no longer supported by recent hydrological data due to the effects of climate change.

On the Old Lokoja Water Works, the commissioner said all the obsolete equipment there have either been replaced or reactivated.

He also said the state has taken delivery of new pumps of higher diameter to replace the old underground pipes across the native areas of Lokoja, GRA, and Adankolo and up to Phase 2 areas.

He said the old water works would be fitted with fetching points for water tankers and members of the public to fetch water at no cost. This is to ensure that residents continue to get water supply while the turnaround maintenance of the two water works is going on simultaneously.

He said the government is also making efforts to improve funding and water supply to other communities