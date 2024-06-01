Wowing the World Today in Awka, Anambra State

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Today, Saturday, June 1, 2024 is different. The Worldwide Organisation for Women Africa Incorporated. (WOW Africa) shall host the third edition of “The WOW Conversation” at the ultra-modern Hilton Leisure Hotel, by Regina Caeli road in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

The global conversation starts at 10AM.

According to the personable Executive Director, WOW Africa Inc. and Producer The WOW Conversation 2024, Mrs Amaka Ada Akudinobi Esq, “This annual dialogue aims to bridge gender gaps by fostering discussions between men and women about issues impacting the livelihoods of women and girls. It is an interface between men and women in our community aimed at highlighting the concerns and issues that affect women’s lives and livelihoods. The annual conference is a platform for advocacy toward building an equitable community for women of Africa and the voiceless.”

The theme of the WOW 2024 Conference is: “Building Equitable Futures: Women, Capacities and Pathways”.

WOW 2024 draws participants from the three senatorial districts of Anambra State.

It is geared to be a significant step towards addressing gender-related concerns in the communities at large.

WOW Africa has grown in leaps and bounds since it was founded in March 1996 by Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ugochukwu.

It started out as a grassroots initiative to empower rural women through cooperative societies and microfinance.

WOW AFRICA has over the years transformed into, in the word of Akudinobi, “a formidable organisation affiliated to the Worldwide Organisation for Women International, which is committed to amplifying the voices of African women, building strong families, and providing platforms for the voiceless. In Nigeria, WOW Africa has chapters in Lagos, Abuja, North Central, Southeast, Anambra and other parts of the country.”

It is indeed remarkable that “WOW Africa’s efforts extend beyond advocacy to tangible community support. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization provided aid to orphanages, demonstrating their commitment to humanitarian efforts. Their participation in the United Nations Conference on the Status of Women for over two decades reflects their global engagement in gender equality initiatives.”

Akudinobi informs that “WOW Conversation Zero-Zero-Three will have Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Anambra State, as the Keynote Speaker.”

It is a formidable field that will include: Professor Kate Omenugha Acting Vice-Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University; Professor Ononuju Ofoegbu, Managing Director and CEO Anambra State Solid Minerals Development; Madam Dorathy Nnebuife, Awka Market Woman Leader; and Amarachi Abraham, a young Paint Divah producer, among others.

Akudinobi stresses that “these array of experienced speakers will not only serve as motivators but also mentors for young people and their families.”

Championed by WOW Africa, Anambra State, led by the South East Coordinator, Lady Ethel Eruchalu, and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mrs. Berny Allison-Anene, the conference is indeed a watershed.

Interested participants can register to join the event online through [email protected].

Akudinobi concludes thusly: “As we look forward to The WOW Conversation Zero-Zero-Three, it is essential to recognize the invaluable work of WOW Africa in promoting the inclusion and empowerment of women and girls. Their initiatives remind us that community building and enduring change are collaborative efforts requiring the participation of all stakeholders. Let us join in this crucial dialogue and be a part of the ongoing journey toward gender equality and societal transformation.”