I’ll  continue to make you proud, Oyebanji assures APC leaders

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state that he would continue to keep the flag of the party flying by prioritizing the wellbeing and welfare of the people and advancing the ideals of the party.

Governor Oyebanji, who gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with the leaders of Ekiti East All Progressive Congress led by a member of the House of Representative, Rt Hon Femi Bamisile, said the only way he can express his gratitude to the party members for their support and trust is to continue to ensure that the party remains attractive to the people of the state.

The Governor said he remained committed to his decision to return the party to the leadership of the party, a development which he said has led to certain decisions and responsibilities being needed to the leaders of the party, leading to a better disciplined and more formidable party.

He added that his administration will continue with the inclusive governance that has been the hallmark of his administration

“I thank you for giving me the platform and the opportunity to serve our people, becoming the candidate of the party was not because I was the richest or the best, it is just God touching your hearts to give me that ticket and am grateful to God.

“The only way I can say thank you to the party members is to ensure that the party remains attractive to the people and I have given myself that charge that whatever is going to cost me or take me to make APC attractive to Ekiti people, I will do and in the last one year and some months, God has helped us to do just that” the Governor said

Eelier in his remark, the leader of the delegation, Rt. Hon Femi Bamisile, said the purpose of the meeting was to appreciate the Governor for restoring electricity back to Ekiti East local government after several years of darkness and to declare their unalloyed support to the Governor’s programmes and policies as well as his second term in office.

Bamisile cited various transformative strides, exemplary governance and numerous achievement and initiatives that has positively impacted the lives of the residents across the state for the their decision to urge the Governor to continue in office.

“we have witnessed firsthand remarkable progress and development under Governor Oyebanji’s administration, His visionary leadership, dedication to service, and commitment to the welfare of our people have earned you our support”. He asserted

Also at the meeting were Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Special Adviser political matter, Chief Jide Awe, Special Adviser media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Ekiti APC Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho, Director General Community Communication, Mrs Mary Omotosho, among others.