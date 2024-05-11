Bature bags Kano football association award

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Football Association has bestowed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, with an Award of Honour.

The chairman of Kano State Football Association, Alhaji Rabi’u Sharu Ahian, while decorating him with the Honour, said the recognition was as a result of the recipient’s contribution to the development of football in Kano state.

Bature, who doubles as the Director-General, Media and Public Relations, Government House, Kano, received the Award during the Grand Finale of Inter-Community Football competition in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Kano state.

Rabi’u described Bature as not only a lover of football, but a benefactor and philanthropist who has made silent contributions to the development of football in Kano state.

He appealed to other good citizens of Kano state, particularly, political leaders to invest in football, describing it as one of the best tools for fighting crime, insecurity and poverty.

Bature thanked the leadership of Kano Football Association for recognizing his efforts, and promised to do even more towards ensuring that football remains a veritable platform to curb the antics of youth restiveness and other social vices.