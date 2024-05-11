Kano: Governor Yusuf signs premarital health screening bill into law

*Pensioners keep smiling as Yusuf commits N11 billion for their welfare

By Maduanuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law, the premarital health screening bill. The new law mandates premarital health screening for all prospective couples in Kano state.

According to a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, with the new law in place “no wedding will be permitted in Kano without the presentation of a health screening certificate for genotype, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, and other related illnesses.”

Bature further stated that, “the law was deemed necessary to reduce the likelihood of children being born with underlying health issues such as sickle cell anemia, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis.

“This initiative aligns with the Kano state governor’s commitment to enhancing and providing a conducive environment for the healthcare sector, aiming to make Kano free from or significantly reduce health challenges.”

The Statement added that, “the law necessitates mandatory testing for HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, genotype, and other relevant examinations before marriage.

“It also prohibits any discrimination or stigmatization against individuals living with HIV/AIDS, sickle cell anemia , hepatitis, and related conditions.”

During the signing ceremony, Governor Yusuf emphasized that the purpose of implementing the law is to uphold the sanctity of marriages in Kano State and ensure the birth of healthy offspring, free from any preventable illnesses.

Upon approval by the state House of Assembly and endorsement by Governor Yusuf, the law was signed on May 6, 2024 and will come into effect on May 13, 2024.

It is mandated by the law that any individual intending to marry must undergo medical test for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, genotype, and any other relevant tests before marriage.

Furthermore, the law prohibits the formalization of any marriage contract for individuals planning to marry without presenting a test certificate from a government-approved health facility.

Moreover, the law specifies that any individual found in violation of its provisions commits an offense and, upon conviction, may face a fine of up to five hundred thousand Naira, for a minimum of five years, or both.

Pensioners keep smiling in Kano as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has earmarked a whopping N5 billion for the second batch gratuity beneficiaries in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor’ Yusuf had expended N6:billion in the first batch of the exercise designed to wipe away the rears of pensioners in Kano state.

Pensioners in the state had groaned over depravation, even before Governor Yusuf’s advent as the Executive Governor of Kano state.

But while taking over the baton of leadership in Kano, Yusuf pledged his resolve to alleviating the sufferings of workers and pensioners across the state.

Governor’ Yusuf further demonstrated the pledge, on Wednesday, during the commencement of the 14th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Kano.

A Statement by his Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa , confirmed that Governor’ Yusuf is determined to, ” establish a sustainable and conducive living environment for retirees and senior citizens in the state.”

Yusuf, according to Bature’s Statement, added that: “It is worth noting that last year, the government disbursed N6 billion to settle outstanding payments for thousands of retirees who had not received their entitlements during the previous eight years of the immediate past administration.”

Governor’ Yusuf emphasized that, ” these payments were made to support retirees and bring joy to their lives, as many had endured years of waiting without receiving their rightful dues despite their dedicated service to the state during their working years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and retirees in the state.”

Governor Yusuf also discussed the preparations for clearing drainages in the Kano metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season and instructed the interim management officers of local governments to make similar arrangements. A high-powered committee, led by the Deputy Governor, has been established to oversee the desilting of drainages across all 44 local governments to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He earnestly urged the people of the state to be patient as the government works tirelessly to address the challenges of water scarcity in Kano despite facing mechanical issues and inconsistent power supply that hinder the smooth operation of the state Water Board.

Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for their support to his administration and assured them of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to enhance the prosperity and well-being of Kano State.

However, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, presented an Award of Excellence bestowed upon the governor by the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACPHPN) in recognition of his efforts to improve the sector.

The Dawanau grain market in Kano has been upgraded to international status with interventions and partnership from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and other international donor-agencies who have promised to provide world-class infrastructure that would enable the market compete with its peers across the globe.

The Dawanau International Grains Association, on Wednesday, commended the support and encouragement from the Islamic Development Bank, with a promise to develop a website that would connect it to the international community.

The president of the Dawanau Grains Market development Association, Alhaji Muttaka Isa made commendation, while receiving a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank who were at the Market to inspect completed and on going projects sponsored by the bank.

He narrated the history of the market to IsDB team, dating back hundreds of years when the trans- sahara trade was active between Kano and the Magreb nations of North Africa.

According to him, the market was relocated to its present site about 40 years ago due to persistent fire incidents and congestion at the old site, in Sabon Gari axis of Kano metropolis.

“Dawanau Market is situated on an expanse of land covering almost 500 Hectares and is bound on the East by the Kano-Niger Republic International Road, and on the West by the Kano-Katsina-Niger Road,” he said.

Alhaji Muttaka Isa commended the support by Lives and Livelihood Funds Donor and Islamic Development Bank Project over the years, and promised to make good use of the projects.

“Wth the coming and support from the LLF donors and IsDB, we are now witnessing the execution of all these projects. This is indeed a turning point in the life and history of Dawanau Market. The mark these projects will leave will be indelible in the history of LLF & ISDB interventions in Africa.

“Today, with numerous access to major parts of the market, the cost of products will go down substantially. Similarly, in case of fire accidents, the fire service trucks would have access to the point of needs. Flooding, that had been a decimal problem for the market year-in-year-out, is now addressed with the various drainages being built,” he said.

He promised to develop a website to the international market easly accessible to International business community.

The Islamic Development Bank, however, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work in both completed and on going projects at the Dawanau International Grains Market.

The leader of the delegation, Adir Shareef after inspecting some projects in the market led by President Dawanau Market Development Association Muttaka Isa said, the improvement of the facilities in the market will boost business activities that will benefit the African continent.

“We are very glad to see the investment that done by the IDB and Donors of LLF which is well managed. You can see that, the impact of the project in the community which will improve their lives,” he said.

He urged the management of Dawanau Market Development Association to continue giving their best to the market community so as to make it a successful investment.

Also, the Managing Director Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority Dr Farouk Kurawa urged management of Dawanau Market Development Association to ensure maintenance of the projects for optimum benefits.

He said the multiplier effect of the project will be massive as it will improve livelihood in the market value chain.

“If you look at the different segment the project is touching, it has touched lives and improved on the livelihood of so many people, the primary producers who produced crops, then the other value chain actors, input suppliers as well as service providers and professors.

“When you come to this market during raining season, you won’t have access because the entire place will be flooded and that affects transactions and the construction of the these roads there will be easy access,” he added.