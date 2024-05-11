President Tinubu Announces FG’s Takeover Of Oba Adetona’s Policy School

*Confers GCON title on Awujale, extols his education legacy at 90th birthday bash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hinted at the federal government’s decision to take over the running and management of Oba Adetona’s Post-Graduate School on Policy and Governance Studies owned by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

He also conferred the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the royal father to mark his 90th birthday celebration, extolling his commitment to the advancement of education in education.

Speaking on Friday during a ceremony to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, President Tinubu who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted Oba’s transcendental status and dedication to service throughout his 64-year reign.

Applauding Awujale’s legacy of education, the President said, “We are celebrating courage, dignity, honour, and a life wholly committed to duty and service. He (Aeujale) stood his ground and confronted injustice and oppression during our struggle for democracy between 1993 and 1999. If democracy is blossoming today, it is because patriarchs like Oba Adetona stood firmly on the side of the people.”

President Tinubu lauded the monarch’s endowment of a professorial chair at Olabisi Onabanjo University and the establishment of the policy school as part of his educational legacy.

He declared that the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos, will take over the policy school operations to ensure it benefits the entire nation.

“To ensure the knowledge production and intellectual output of the post-graduate school benefit the entire country, NIPSS will take over the running and management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance Studies,” Tinubu announced, adding that “this will complement Kabiyesi’s educational legacy fittingly.”

Earlier in his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, hailed the commitment of the monarch to good governance by sponsoring the establishment of a school of good governance studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

While pouring encomiums on the monarch, Governor Abiodun described the Oba as a promoter of religious harmony and justice, noting that “Baba is a champion, a builder, and a conqueror.

“I am indebted to him for his unwavering support for my administration,” he added.

The Governor said as a show of support, all Permanent Secretaries in the Ogun State civil service will be the first set of students at the Oba Sikiru Adetuna School of Governance Studies.

On his part, former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who proposed a toast for the celebrant, praised his hard work and dedication to serving his people.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo presided over the cutting of the 90th birthday cake by Oba Adetuna.

The event also featured the Annual Oba (Dr.) S.K. Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture on Governance, a Book Presentation on Oba (Dr.) S.K. Adetona, the premiere of a documentary titled, “The Awujale Documentary,” and the commissioning of the Oba (Dr.) S.K. Adetona School of Governance.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion included Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governors of Ogun State, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, among others.