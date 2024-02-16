Kano: kidnapper Ismail narrates how he killed 14-year old neighbour before demanding N4m ransom

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Kano-based dreaded kidnapper, Ismail Adamu (22) has given a graphic account of how he kidnapped and killed 14-year-old Abdullahi Sani, before demanding N4 million ransom from the parents.

The hapless victim is the son of Ismail”s neighbour.

Ismail told police that after kidnapping his neighbour’s son, he took him to a secluded area, stabbed him in the neck and threw him inside a soakaway, before negotiating for a ransom of N4 million from the victim’s father, with the help of two accomplices who provided a cell phone and other logistics for “smooth” negotiation of ransom.

But a distress call by the victim’s father, Rabi’u Abdullahi, informing police that kidnappers were demanding a ransom of N4 million for the release of his kidnapped son led to the arrest of Ismail and two of his accomplices.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who spoke through the Kano State Police Command spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, via a statement on Thursday, said immediate police action over the distress call yielded positive results. According to him, upon receiving a call from the victim’s father, CP Gumel engaged a team of Policemen from the Anti-kidnapping Unit to arrest the culprits.

He further stated that a “Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the principal suspect; Ismail Adamu, aged 22 years, of Hotoron Fulani Quarters, Kano on February 12, 2024.

“In furtherance to the investigation, the said Ismail Adamu confessed to having conspired with one Risi of Mariri Quarters Kano and kidnapped the victim.

“The suspect further revealed that they took the victim to Sabuwar Zara Village where they stabbed him in his neck and threw him inside a soakaway at an uncompleted building in Sabuwar Zara Quarters Kano, and later contacted the father and demanded N4 for his release.

“Furthermore, the crime scene was visited by the Police operatives where the deceased body was removed from the Soakaway and evacuated to Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital Kano where a Medical doctor certified the body dead and it was deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary.”

The Kano police Command spokesperson said the discreet investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, namely: Musa Usman aged 17 years of Hotoron Fulani Quarters Kano, and Abdullahi Usman, aged 20 years of the same address who assisted the principal suspect in the negotiation of the ransom with a mobile phone.

The suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

CP Gumel, while appreciating the good people of the State for their support, cooperation, and understanding, reiterated that the Kano State Police Command remains resolute towards fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the State.

He further urged everyone to be mindful of the people they give their mobile phones to make calls, and also to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,* or log-in to the *“NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command, Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG), Instagram: Kano State Police Command, TikTok: Kano State Police Command.

(Dreaded kidnapper Ismail facing camera and his two accomplices)