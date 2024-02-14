Dominic Joshua Foundation Radiates Hope and Progress Across Nigeria

*It is a Beacon of Positive Change

In a world often shadowed by challenges, the Dominic Joshua Foundation shines brightly as a beacon of hope and progress, spreading its transformative impact across Nigeria. Founded by esteemed entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Dominic Joshua, the foundation stands as a testament to the power of compassion and collective action in driving meaningful change.

One of the foundation’s flagship initiatives, project #Sch5k, has garnered widespread acclaim for its effectiveness in addressing the educational needs of underprivileged children. Through this initiative alone, the Dominic Joshua Foundation has successfully enrolled hundreds of out-of-school children back into formal education systems.

Rooted in Dr. Joshua’s unwavering belief in the potential of every individual, the Dominic Joshua Foundation has embarked on a mission to uplift communities and foster sustainable development nationwide. From empowering youth through education to providing essential services to those in need, the foundation’s initiatives touch the lives of individuals and families in diverse communities across Nigeria.

At the heart of the foundation’s mission is a commitment to education as a catalyst for empowerment and opportunity. Through innovative scholarship programs, mentorship initiatives, and educational interventions, the Dominic Joshua Foundation is poised to drive the mandate that ensures that every Nigerian has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances. Rooted in the belief in the power of education to break the cycle of poverty and empower future leaders, the foundation’s scholarship programs have made a profound impact on the lives of over 500 deserving students in Calabar, Cross River State. These scholarships ensure that financial barriers don’t hinder promising students’ pursuit of knowledge, representing more than just financial assistance; they symbolize a commitment to fostering academic excellence, unlocking potential, and breaking down barriers to education.

Nigeria holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of out-of-school children globally, as reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with over 10 million children deprived of education. Additionally, the World Bank estimates that Nigeria boasts the largest population living in extreme poverty worldwide, with over 40% of its people struggling to survive on less than $1.90 per day.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Nigeria Poverty and Inequality Report, about 40.1% of Nigerians were living in poverty as of 2019. Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Education highlights that approximately 60% of out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls, showcasing a concerning gender disparity in education access. Despite advances in enrollment rates, the quality of education in Nigeria remains a challenge, with a significant number of children failing to acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills, as reported by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

Data from the Nigerian Education Data Survey (NEDS) indicates that the primary school net attendance rate in Nigeria is 66%, implying that a substantial proportion of school-aged children do not attend school regularly. While the Nigerian government’s National Policy on Education underscores the importance of education in poverty reduction and sustainable development, it also recognizes the need for targeted interventions to address barriers to education, particularly for marginalized groups.

From the successes achieved so far, the Dominic Joshua Foundation initiative exemplifies the foundation’s dedication to driving positive change and creating tangible impact in communities nationwide.

Driven by Dr. Joshua’s personal commitment to serving others and giving back to his country, the Dominic Joshua Foundation inspires volunteers and supporters to join in its mission, amplifying its impact and reach. Together, they work tirelessly to address the diverse needs of communities and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

As the Dominic Joshua Foundation continues to radiate hope and progress across Nigeria, its message of resilience and solidarity resonates far and wide. In a nation often marked by challenges, the foundation serves as a beacon of unity and compassion, reminding us of the inherent goodness within humanity and our collective capacity to effect positive change.

For those touched by the Dominic Joshua Foundation’s work, the impact is profound and enduring. From the students whose lives have been transformed by education to the families who have received vital support during challenging times, the foundation’s legacy is one of hope, empowerment, and unwavering commitment to making a difference.

As we look towards the future, let us draw inspiration from Dr. Dominic Joshua’s remarkable vision and the Dominic Joshua Foundation’s extraordinary journey. Together, we can continue to radiate hope, foster progress, and build a brighter future for all Nigerians.