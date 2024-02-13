Jubilation as Fubara approves immediate implementation of Local Govt workers’ benefits

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 2:20 pm


A cross section of officers of NULGE after meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara

*Immediate implementation N35,000 wage award approved by FG

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt 

Local Government workers in Rivers State jubilated as Governor Siminalayi Fubara approved immediate promotion of local government workers with full financial benefits.

He also approved the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for local government workers.

Fubara gave the approvals during a meeting with National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) leadership and principal officers of the Local Government Councils held on Monday, 12th February 2024, at the banquet hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

He also approved Immediate implementation of the N35,000.00 wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and the Inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law.

Governor Fubara also directed the Implementation of a consolidated salary structure for Local Government workers retiring at grade level 17″.

 

 

 

