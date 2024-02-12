The naming of Urhobo House not an attempt to fan embers of ethnic violence- URS

Monday, February 12, 2024 2:50 am
Below is the full statement:
The Destruction of Signpost at Urhobo House and the Brewing Tension in Warri: A Call for Peace, Equity and Fairness
The Urhobo Renaissance Society has watched, with keen interest and caution, the unfolding planks of ethnic tension resulting from the destruction of a signpost naming Urhobo House—the Urhobo cultural heritage, situated at No. 18 Okere Road, Otovwodo, Agbarha Kingdon, Warri South LGA, to reflect the territorial location of the edifice, in line with the legal document gazetting territorial boundaries delineating the present kingdoms within Warri South Local Government. As a peace-loving ethnic group, it came to us as a rude shock that the naming is perceived in some quarters as an attempt to fan the embers of ethnic violence.
This rude shock stems from the fact that the URHOBONESS of the said building and its location has never been a subject of dispute, but it is now paradoxical to think that the (re)naming to reflect its ethnic ties is being contested. Even more disturbing or disappointing is the video, in circulation, of the Warri South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Tidi Michael Ejueyitsi) acting too hastily, even without consulting the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), by personally removing the signpost at the premises of Urhobo House in a way that we consider as clannish and despotic, and unbecoming of an elected public officer. We are sure that the Local Government Chairman would have regretted this action after a retrospective evaluation of his action. We want to use this press release as a reminder of the Warri crisis (1997-2003)—something that no right-thinking person or group(s) would want to encourage under any disguise; and something Warri never really recovered from, even after over 20 years. To that extent, and as a peace-loving people, we call on all youths and stakeholders to the Warri heritage to tread with caution and explore only peaceful avenues in seeking justice, equity and fairness. By the same token, we encourage peaceful coexistence and call on the State Government to provide quality mediation towards resolving whatever tension is brewing in Warri.
Therefore, we, the members of Urhobo Renaissance Society (URS), do make the following pronouncements in good conscience, to guide the general approach in whatever demands or claims to Warri:
Long Live Urhobo Renaissance Society
Long Live the Urhobo Nation
Long Live Delta State
Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Signed
Dr John Uwa
(General Secretary)
