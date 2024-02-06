Kano: Police arrest bandit planning to set camp in Gwarzo-Karaye forest

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A dreaded bandit group planning to establish camp inside the Gwarzo-Karaye forest have been uncovered and arrested by a team of Policemen operating around Kano border communities.

Police investigations showed that the bandits were based in Birnin Gwari, but decided to relocate to Gwarzo-Karaye forest to continue their nefarious activities.

The bandits specialize in cattle rustling and armed robbery.

According to Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who made this known through a Statement signed by the Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Abdullahi Hussaini, 55 Cows, and six Sheep were recovered during the operation.

The Statement added that “the suspect confessed to having relocated to Kano State to set up a bandit camp in Gwarzo-Karaye Forest.”

CP Gumel commended the efforts of the Police operatives at the Kano border communities and directed for additional deployment of manpower and equipment.

The Statement further reads: “On January 4, 2024, a team of Police Operatives led by SP Aliyu Mohammed Auwal, while on intelligence-led Clearance Operation at Karaye LGA, Kano State along Kaduna-Kano Border arrested one Isah Lawal, aged 33, of Kaya Village, Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State in possession of 55 Cows and six Sheep.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed that they were running out from their Maidaro Bandits Camp in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna State because one of their Gang Leaders, Bashir of Malumfashi, Katsina State was killed during a bandit-rival group fight which necessitated him to relocate to Kano State, Gwarzo-Karaye Forest to set up a new camp.

“A discrete investigation is in progress as the suspect is providing useful information that will assist the Police in tackling banditry in neighbouring States.”

CP Gumel, having commended the Police Operatives for their effort, resilience and commitment, directed the deployment of additional manpower and equipment to all Kano State borders.

The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the friendship and collaborative gesture extended by the good people of the State to the Police Command, also thanked everyone for the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

