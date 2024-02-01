DRC-Nigeria Business Council here to stay – Obasanjo

DRC-Nigeria Business Council here to stay – Obasanjo

Thursday, February 1, 2024 8:36 pm


Former President Obasanjo, third left, during a working visit to the newly established Nigerian office of the Council, located in Ikeja, Lagos

Former President Obasanjo, third left, during a working visit to the newly established Nigerian office of the Council, located in Ikeja, Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has assured that the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council has come to stay for good in Nigeria.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, Obasanjo affirmed that soon, investors from both countries would begin to enjoy the economic cooperation and growth of the Council.

Obasanjo made this disclosure during a working visit to the newly established Nigerian office of the Council, located in Ikeja, Lagos area of the state capital yesterday, even as he assured that “potentials abound in the Central African region of the continent, which desirous investors from Nigeria can tap from to expand their investments.

He said the building with an administrative, Secretariat, board room and General purpose offices can also serve future councils that will soon be floated from across the region, as he expressed satisfaction with the choice of the location.

The Secretary of the Council, Amb. Leke Adebiyi disclosed that to facilitate this initiative, the Nigerian Office of the Council opened the office located at 11B Rev. Ogunbiyi Street GRA Ikeja. “This office will serve as a hub for interested parties to gather further details and information about potential business and investment opportunities between the two countries.

“We encourage all interested members of the public to visit the office for more information or to contact the Secretary of the Council, Ambassador Leke Adebiyi, at +2348144480694 to inquire about how they can join the Council and participate in its activities or visit 11B Rev. Ogunbiyi Street GRA Ikeja.

“The DRC-Nigeria Business Council is committed to driving economic development and collaboration between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, and we look forward to welcoming new members and partners to contribute to this important endeavour”, he said.

The DRC-Nigeria Business Council was established to promote business and investment activities between investors from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria in 2022. It was founded at the behest of former President Obasanjo of Nigeria and President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC, to foster economic cooperation and growth between the two countries.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CP Gumel and Kano POWA chairperson during the assessment tour 4 hours ago

    Kano POWA empowers 200 members with different skills, trades
    Vice President, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Mr. Michael Jiang; Chairman of CCECC Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Jason Zhang; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi during the governor’s working visit to CCECC headquarters in Beijing, China, on Thursday, 1 February 2024. 5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Procures Additional Rolling Stock for Blue, Red Lines from China
    Governor Namadi during the signing of Performance Bond in Government House, Dutse on Tuesday 7 hours ago

    Governor Namadi’s unquenchable quest to transform Jigawa state
    That long-suffering vehicle is called football or soccer 7 hours ago

    The Beautiful Game is the Only Nigerian Vehicle
    Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluemi Tinubu 9 hours ago

    First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, donates $100,000 toward building a hospital for Nigerians in Sierra Leone
    Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party, Kelly Ogbaloi 11 hours ago

     If you can’t afford ₦30mn nomination fee, you cannot contest, Edo LP chair tells aspirants
    President Joseph Boakai 11 hours ago

    Liberia: President Boakai Declares War Against Drugs, At First State Of Nation Address
    The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo 12 hours ago

    President Tinubu’s mass housing project a reality  says Minister