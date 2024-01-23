Police Parade Three Cops for Kidnapping, Extorting 3000 USDT(N4.2m)

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 4:45 pm


Three Police Officers identified as ASP Doubara Edonyabo,ASP Talent Mungo and Inspector Odey Michael who kidnapped and extorted 3000 USTD

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has paraded three Police Officers identified as ASPs Doubara Edonyabo , Talent Mungo and Inspector Odey Michael involved in the unlawful abduction and extortion of two young men.

They  were implicated in the incident, where the victims were taken from Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States and extorted of $3000 USDT, equivalent to N4,200,000.00.

In a statement released by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Command, it was revealed that immediate steps were taken to apprehend the officers involved. A thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the recovery and release of the extorted money to the victims on January 18, 2024.

She said a comprehensive inquiry established that the actions of the officers were in clear violation of the law and ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force. As a result, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken to address this grave misconduct, reflecting the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command to upholding integrity, professionalism, and accountability.

“The behaviour exhibited by the implicated officers is completely unacceptable and does not represent the values and principles of our organization,” stated SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

The two Assistant Superintendent Police officers have been issued official queries, while the Inspector is set to face an orderly room trial. In a demonstration of transparency and accountability, the Rivers State Police Command publicly paraded the officers before the press, underscoring the seriousness with which they view this matter.

The statement emphasized that the actions of a few individuals should not overshadow the dedication and sacrifice of the majority of officers who serve with honor and distinction. The Inspector General of Police’s zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct is reiterated, and the incident is recognized as not reflecting the aspirations of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

The Command reassured the public of the Rivers State Police Command’s commitment to serving and protecting the community with utmost professionalism and integrity. The public is urged to maintain faith in the Nigeria Police Force as efforts continue to maintain the trust and confidence of the citizens they are sworn to serve.

 

.

 

