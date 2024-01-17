Union Bank Pledges Seamless Service as New Management Resumes

Union Bank Pledges Seamless Service as New Management Resumes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 12:16 pm


Union Bank

Union Bank

Union Bank

Union Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria has reassured its partners, customers and critical stakeholders of continued excellent service and seamless operations following the recent appointment of its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Yetunde Oni, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank assured its customers that as a long-standing financial institution in the Nigerian banking industry, it will continue to provide top-quality services and products while operating under the best tenets of corporate governance as enshrined within the guidelines of the CBN.

Under its new leadership, the bank pledged to sustain and drive initiatives that will continue to enable customer success and increase positive business growth.

New Union Bank Managing Director Yetunde Oni promised to maintain its legacy as a proudly Nigerian institution steadfast in its commitment to enabling success for its robust customer base. Speaking soon after her resumption, she said:

“Union Bank is an iconic financial institution with over 106 years of history providing top banking services to the Nigerian people. Under my stewardship, we will maintain our proud heritage and continue to be part of the growth and the success story of Nigeria and its people for the foreseeable future.”

The bank also assured all its customers of smooth operations in its vast network of branches nationwide and unhindered access to its top-notch, technologically innovative products and services. Depositors were also assured of the safety of their funds and urged to use their various channels for inquiries or assistance in resolving any issue.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Hope Uzodimma 2 hours ago

    Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet, Removes Imo LG Sole Administrators
    Ibadan explosion 4 hours ago

    Cause of Ibadan explosion now identified
    Explosion in Ibadan 4 hours ago

    Oyo govt reacts to explosion in Ibadan
    Professor Gabriel Osoba 4 hours ago

    Why those teaching and instructing students should raise their level of competence in English- Prof Osoba
    chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, Dr. Chibueze Ofobuike 6 hours ago

    Feats of Chairman Ofobuike as Reason to Believe
    6 hours ago

    Ezeuko Bags Chieftaincy Title As Igwe Aguluezechukwu Marks 47th Coronation Anniversary
    Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola (left); Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (fourth left); the celebrant and former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande (fourth right); Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (second right); former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (right) and others during Chief Akande’s 85th birthday celebration at the International Conference Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, 16 January 2024. 15 hours ago

    Tinubu, Shettima, Governors, Others Storm Ibadan for Akande at 85
    Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake was a panelist at the opening session of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh titled "Why the Super Region? Should the Super Region Have Its Own Critical Minerals Strategy? Other panelists include Pakistani Minister of Energy Pakistan, HE Muhammed Ali; UK Minister of state for Industry and Economy HE Nosrat Ghani ; Chairman Anglo American, Stuart Chambers; Vice-Chairman CMOC Group, Steele Li; CEO Ma'adeen, Robert Wilt. 10th January, 2024. 16 hours ago

    How Nigeria Loomed Large in Saudi Arabia’s Minerals Forum