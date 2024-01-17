Sierra Leone Coup: Former President Koroma May Be Granted Bail Today On Health Condition, Likely To Be Evacuated

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Today, 17 January 2024, is the much expected date for a continuation of the treason trial of former President Koroma.

Reliable State House sources confirmed to TheNEWS that President Bio was “emotionally touched when the medical report of former President Koroma was presented to him, as he was visibly shaken by the contents of the report.

He vowed not to stand in the way of granting bail to the former President, to enable a swift evacuation abroad for medical services”.

Lawyers for the former President had filed an application in court for their client to be granted bail and flown out on medical grounds.

The application matter comes up for hearing today, Wednesday, 17 January at the High Court.

Though the outcome of the bail application is not yet known, as the trial will commence today, President Bio, State House sources further revealed, “ …felt pity for the medical condition of the former President”.

The source further stated that “ President Bio has always been a compassionate and humane person and has conceded for the former President be given every medical assistance”.

There is an uneasy calm today in the capital Freetown. Shops, businesses and offices are on skeletal operations. Schools remain closed. The trial today has sent panic and shock waves in the city.

The Information Minister, Chernoh Bah, has however tried to douse tension by instilling confidence that “ people should go about their businesses as the security agencies are on top of the situation “.

A diplomatic source revealed that all hands “are on deck for the former President to be evacuated as planned”.

Meanwhile, the former President’s opposition party, APC, through its chairman, Minkailu Mansaray, has issued a statement that “ the party has not planned a protest today, contrary to wide speculations. The release further stated, “APC had condemned the failed coup and pledged its full support and cooperation with law enforcement agencies during the investigation”.

The statement went further to remark, “We are mindful of our former Chairman and Leader( Former President Koroma) and our Organising Secretary, have both been charged to court and others of the party have also been associated with the failed coup”.