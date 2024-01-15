Pro-Wike former Commissioners who resigned set to rescreened by Martin Amaewhule-led Lawmakers

Monday, January 15, 2024 9:22 am


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nine Commissioners in Rivers loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory among those who had voluntarily resigned from the State Executive Council a month ago are to rescreened by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly on Wednesday January 17,2023.

Our Correspondent learnt that Governor Siminalayi Fubara resubmitted the names of the Commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening.

In a public announcement signed by the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi said:

“The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner -nominees for screening and confirmation as Members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

The Commissioner-nominees are:

1. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN

2. ⁠Dr. Jacobson Mbina

3. ⁠Dr. Gift Worlu

4. ⁠Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma

5. ⁠Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke

6. ⁠Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom

7. ⁠Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo

8. ⁠Hon. Isaac Kamalu

9. ⁠Engr. Austin Ben Chioma

The date slated for screening is on Wednesday 17th January, 2024,10am and the venue Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Legislative Quarters, Off PH/Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt.

The Nominees are to come along with 40 sets of Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopies of their credentials and their originals.

However,recall could be made that as December 15 last year,all Commissioner- nominees had resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council in addition to some Special Advisers as allegedly directed by Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory to the Commissioners loyal to him.

They gave several reasons vary from “personal principles, other commitments and conscience”,and others.

They include:

1)Prof. Zacchaeus Adaongor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, same position for Eight years under Wike.

2)Dr. Dax Kelly George Alabo, Commissioner for Works,was also in the same Ministry under Wike.

3)Dr. Jacobson Nbina resigns his appointment as the Honorable Commissioner for Transport Rivers State with immediate effect.

4)Engr. Charles Amadi, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

5)Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Special Duties,was Eight years Chief Staff to Nyesom Wike as Governor.

6) Barr. (Mrs) Inime Aguma, Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, was also Commissioner for Women Affairs under Wike.

7)Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance same position under Wike.

8)Prof Prince Chinedu Mmom (Hon. Commissioner of Education) was the same Ministry under Wike.

9) Gift O. Worlu PhD (Hon. Commissioner of Housing).

They all serve in the same capacity in the previous administration of former Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, now the minister of FCT Abuja.

Speculations are that many others reportedly ordered by Wike to resign from the Government as the political crisis came to a head.

It would also be recalled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had a private visit to Aso Rock to have audience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who had been brokering peace between Fubara and his estranged godfather.

