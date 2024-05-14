Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Government has announced the rescue of six more students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, from their abductors.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made this in a statement on Tuesday. The students were whisked away when gunmen attacked the institution on Thursday night.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the rescue of six more students, bringing the number of kidnapped students rescued to twenty (20). Our data shows that there are four students yet to be found.

“The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.

“Nine students had been rescued first while five others were found the following morning. The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence.”