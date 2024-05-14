Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students

Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 9:24 pm


Gunmen

Gunmen

Richard Elesho

 

The Kogi State Government has announced the rescue of six more students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, from their abductors.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, made this in a statement on Tuesday. The students were whisked away when gunmen attacked the institution on Thursday night.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to announce the rescue of six more students, bringing the number of kidnapped students rescued to twenty (20). Our data shows that there are four students yet to be found.

“The fierce gun battle between security agents and the kidnappers forced the kidnappers to succumb to superior firepower and abandon the kidnapped students. Some of the kidnappers escaped with severe injuries.

“Nine students had been rescued first while five others were found the following morning. The families of the six students just rescued have confirmed that the students have arrived home.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed deep appreciation to the Joint Forces that carried out the operations, urging them to continue the search until the last student is found.

“We wish to assure the public that the security architecture around our schools has been recalibrated for efficiency and early warning alarm to prevent future occurrence.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 13 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission
    IBEDC 21 hours ago

    Court jails 3 for tampering , disconnecting and damaging IBEDC electrical installations