Armed Forces Remembrance Day:  Govenor Yusuf foots medical bills of sick  orphan 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, to pick the medical bills of a sick orphan he sighted during the Armed Forces Rememberance Day in Kano.

He promised that the state government will take care of the very sick child until he gets well.

Govenor Yusuf who spoke to journalists shortly after observing the Armed Forces Rememberance Day celebrations, also assured widows and orphans of the fallen heroes of his administration’s continued support to their welfare and wellbeing.

He said: “Just now, I saw a child who is sick; and because of lack of financial resources to support the child, he is just left on his own.

“I just gave directive that the state Commissioner for Health should handle his issue. He should be taken to the hospital and take full care of his medical expenses until he recovers.”

Governor Yusuf further stated that: “At the end of the event, we went round and saw the families of the departed ones, especially, the widows and their children.

” I felt so bad seeing those widows and children without their loved ones around. This is a lesson to all of us that every soul will face death when the time comes.

“After going round and seeing them, I want to assure of my government’s support for them.

“We are going to liase with the Brigade Commander and the Officer-in-charge of this Remembrance Day Committee so that we find ways of assisting the bereaved families.

“I can recall that last month, we distributed food items in form of palliatives to the vulnerable people in the state.

“I insisted that widows and orphans as well as children of the late soldiers be included in that assistance. I am happy to say that it has reached all of them.

“I want to assure them that we will continue to give them maximum support.”

Governor Yusuf also revealed plans to inaugurate a Security Trust Fund with a view to raising enough money to fight insecurity in the state.

He expressed his determination to secure the state amidst rampant insecurity across the country.

Governor Yusuf added that: “What I intend to do is the inauguration of the Security Trust Fund. We have gone far on that.

“Very soon, we are going to invite the eminent Kano indigenes, as well as eminent Nigerians we feel can come in and contribute so that, at least, we take measures to curtail the insecurity situation in the state.”

“We commemorate the departure of our Armed Forces personnel annually; those that have laid their lives during their services to the nation,” he stated.

During the event, Governor Yusuf led the heads of security agencies in the state, including the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Legion, as well as the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in laying the wreath in honour of the fallen heroes, and freeing of the white pigeons, as a symbol of peace and unity in the country.

(Governor Yusuf flanked by security chiefs in Kano during the Armed Forces Rememberance Day)