UNIZIK Lecturers Vow to Resist Illegal Imposition of Acting VC: Describe Esimone’s plot as Desperate

By Rotimi Ogunedo

Monumental crisis is looming in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU following reports of plans to impose a preferred candidate of the outgoing Vice Chancellor as Acting Vice Chancellor.

Reports have it that Professor Charles Esimone, the outgoing VC has concluded plans to.illegally announce Professor Ikechebelu as Acting Vice -Chancellor using the Senate meeting scheduled for the 22nd of May, 2024 as the instrument to perpetuate such Illegality.

According to a senior professor who opted for anonymity, news had reached the university community that Esimone had concluded plans to install Ikechebelu illegally wherein a part of the agenda which is the election of an “Acting Vice Chancellor would be surreptitiously smuggled in contrary to the laws of the university which holds that any item not listed in the proposed agenda of a Senate meeting cannot be discussed.This he said had infuriated lecturers who were bothered at the level of desperation exhibited by Professor Esimone who had prior to the exposing of such a plot had fervently denied such a plan, causing such lecturers to rally together in protest against such a satanic Imposition which was bound to pull the university into a series of crises which could hamper the progress of the university.

” The appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor is the job of a Governing Council and in it’s absence the job of the President via the Minister of Education. Why is Esimone desperate to foist his choice for VC as an Acting Vice Chancellor ? Why must he smuggle such an obnoxious agenda on an academic community such as ours which ought to demonstrate to the world a rugged knack for due process? Why the desperation?

Let me assure the university’s publics and stakeholders that lecturers within the community will surely resist such an attempt we are already mobilizing, this is not about Professor Esimone or his preferred candidate for VC , but about doing the right thing”

Reports also suggest that the Academic Staff Union of Universities , ASUU , UNIZIK.chapter has begun mobilising it’s members for a showdown with the VC on the same issue. However efforts to reach its Chairman proved abortive as calls and messages sent to.his.phone were not responded to.

Readers would recall that in an earlier release, Esimone had assured Nigerians and the University community that he had no plans nor powers to appoint or elect an Acting VC as such powers reside with the President through the Minister of Education.