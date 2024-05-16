Nasarawa is Ready for Business, Sule Tells Investors

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule says his state is prepared to host members of the business community who are ready to do business in the State. Engineer Sule stated this on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the Nasarawa State Investment Summit 2024 in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Sule said the desired support of President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima has opened up Nasarawa State as an investment destination “Let me once again commend President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima and all other distinguished invitees for what you have done to continue to promote our State. Let me call on our development partners to continue to invest in Nasarawa State with the view to opening the frontiers of economic prosperity. Nasarawa is ready for business and Nasarawa is ready for you,” the governor said during his remarks.

The high-end two-day event drew participants from the national leadership, business circuit, policy formulation, diplomacy, and the legislature. Speaking at the occasion which was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, President Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, implored other governors in the country to borrow a leaf from Governor Sule in the pursuit of development dreams in their respective States. President Tinubu praised the governor for consciously working to create an investment-friendly habitat for businesses to thrive and create jobs for the people. The President recalled that just last week, a significant milestone in the mining field was achieved when a 4000-tons per-day lithium processing plant was opened in Nasarawa State, a feat which bears witness to the dexterity of Governor Sule’s acumen in attracting investors to his domain.

The import of Governor Sule’s drive, the President said “underscores his reputation as an investment destination and his dedication to provide enabling business environment.” He hence called on other governors to “emulate Nasarawa’s example by intensifying effort to attract investment. Initiatives like this investment summit are pivotal in showcasing the vast opportunities that await investors across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

In his speech, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, described Nasarawa as a place prepared to be an investment destination in Nigeria. This potential, she noted is enshrined in the State’s Economic Development Strategy, NEDS document. “Nasarawa is primed to be an investment powerhouse and an economic hub in Nigeria due to its strategic location, its rich agricultural base, abundant solid minerals resources, and tourism potentials,” she said in a televised address.

Another frontline speaker, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, expressed happiness with the theme of the Summit, “Industrial Renaissance”. He noted that the subject captures the essence of the gathering, as it aligns with the demands of the times as well as the Industrialize Africa agenda of the continental bank. He tasked the State government to rev its domestic resource mobilization to support the local industrialization plan.

Other speakers like Senator Aliyu Wadada who stood in for the first Civilian governor of the State, Abdullahi Adamu, and Ibrahim Abdullahi, Managing Director of the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency, NASIDA, showcased the abundant resources on offer in the State. Wadada noted that away from mining and agriculture, Nasarawa State is heavily endowed with hospitality, education, and tourism opportunities for investment. NASIDA said the Summit not only indicates the gains made so far but also the possibilities that lie ahead.