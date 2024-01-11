Imo ready for Uzodimma’s second term inauguration, Monday

Thursday, January 11, 2024 6:04 pm


Political and business heavyweights in Nigeria will converge on Owerri, the Imo State capital next week, Monday, for the second term inauguration of Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor.

Uzodimma was declared winner of the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He polled 540,308 votes and won in all the 27 local government areas of the State.

Ahead of the inauguration, the entire State is in a celebratory mood, while Owerri,  the State capital, is wearing a new look.

The Dan Anyiam stadium, venue of the swearing in ceremony, has been put in order for the big event while activities are in high gear to ensure a smooth ceremony.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, told newsmen that efforts were being made to achieve a hitch free event.

He disclosed that the Governor did set up an all encompassing Committee of more than 100 prominent persons from Imo State and beyond, across Party lines, to organise a seamless inauguration ceremony, adding that the Committee is chaired by Senator Chris Anyanwu and Co-chaired by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the State Government, who also doubles as Secretary of the Committee.

Emelumba noted that the inauguration would be preceded by a Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri to be presided over by the Metropolitan See of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji.

He explained that there would be a State banquet at Government House, Owerri, shortly after the inauguration on Monday.

According to the Commissioner, dignitaries across the country have been invited to the event, while supporters from across the 27 local government areas are also expected at the ceremony.

Emelumba added: “It will be  a momentous event as Imo people are joyously awaiting the ceremony. We  are working hard on crowd control because our supporters across the 27 local government areas are all eager to attend  the ceremony.”

 

 

 

