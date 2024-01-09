Open Letter to Political Leaders: Existential Starting Point of a New Nigeria

Attention: H.E. Peter Obi, Others

By Peter Chigozie Okonkwo OHAMADIKE

Dear Sirs,

RE: THE EXISTENTIAL STARTING POINT OF A NEW NIGERIA

The Real Starting Point for A Truly New New Nigeria is the creation and placement of an impeccable Electoral System that will Guarantee Credible, Free-and-Fair Elections.

The said Electoral System must be backed by a set of unambiguous Laws that legalize and mandate IREV Collations together with IREV Declarations of Electoral Results in all Polling Units in Nigeria.

The Elections implied here shall legally start and terminate at the Polling Units with IREV Collation of the Resultant Outcomes stamped as sacrosanct and admissible as the only determinant Outcome of the Electoral Process.

LOOMING GEOMETRIC PROGRESSION OF NIGERIA INTO AN ABYSS OF DISINTEGRATION AND ANARCHY

Nigeria is systematically, albeit, geometrically progressing into a deplorable State of Disintegration and Anarchy.

What is alarming is that this totally foreseeable disintegration and anarchy will not be fueled by Ethnic and Religious Forces as people are wont to think, but by abject Hunger and Poverty leading to National Disenchantment and Youth Agitation across all Geopolitical Zones of the Nation.

Our Political Founding Fathers, the Great Zik of Africa, the Great Pa Awolowo, the Great Prince Ahmadu Bello and their Subordinates remain the only crop of Political Leaders that have genuinely given back to Nigeria. This is because each of them, in his unique style, gave purposeful leadership the major aim of which was to create a progressively productive society that will take care of upcoming generations. They gave their all to Nigeria . They NEVER took from Nigeria. Unfortunately, 98% of our Political Leaders after them; from General Babangida’s Transition to the present came to take from Nigeria. These sequential crops of consumptive Leaders have vandalized Nigeria starting from the so-called Political Transitions of the Early Nineties to the present, leaving nothing behind for the upcoming generations.

In reality, Nigeria has been violently and relentlessly raped. The deep hole of corruption dug by these Political Leaders will take a generation of continuous good governance to fill and be remedied.

It is the geometric progression of this State of Melancholy that will become the veritable trigger to activate disintegration and anarchy in this Nation. The spontaneous eruption of hunger-and-poverty driven anarchy will generate and sustain a Disruptive Revolution that will render the Endsars agitation a child’s play.

Nigerian Political Leaders must wake up like yesterday to arrest this drift that is already approaching its inevitable cliff. An urgent National Creation of a genuine State of Hope and Confidence will be the only coolant that can douse the impending inferno of this rage.

Two Nationally-driven Reforms( Not by Government alone) will suffice to address this.

1]. AN HONEST ELECTORAL SYSTEM REFORM: which will guarantee 98%of Credible, Free-and-Fair Elections featuring authentic IREV Collations and Declarations of Electoral Results at the Polling Units legalized mandatorily by the full force of the Law. This unambiguous legal instrument shall equally tame Judicial Voyages of Adventurous Discovery through the Vehicle of Technicalities, which have become the new norm of our Nation.

2]. MINIMIZED SMALL GOVERNMENT STRUCTURAL REFORMS: that, ipso facto, will cut governance costs-and-wastages down by at least 70%. The Law (of cronyism and settlement) requiring that each of the 36 States of Nigeria should have a Minister in the Federal Executive Council of Government for a poor Nation like Nigeria is a bewildering aberration. We can simply amend this Law to allow for Two or Three Ministers only from each of the Six Geopolitical Zones who shall be Members of the Federal Executive Council.

Current staggering wastages within the Presidency as reflected and epitomised in the 2024-Budget is as regrettable as it is glaringly unacceptable. It is roundly unmanageable.

Why should a poor Nation like Nigeria run a Bi-Camera Legislative System? The scadalous level of current wastages of our Bi-Camera National Assembly is evidentially more than sufficient to create A National Power Generating System that can give Nigeria additional 10-Megawatts of Energy.

The two reforms outlined above if conscientiously and vigorously pursued and driven by Government, Opposition and Civil Society Groups, working-in-tandem, will create Hope and Trust for a better tomorrow for Nigeria. That show of unity will function to stave-off the impending doom and crisis.

WHAT YOU HAVE COME TO SYMBOLIZE IN NIGERIAN POLITICAL SPACE AS REVEALED BY THE 2023 ELECTIONS

Your Excellency, when you left our Party, the PDP, and ported into the Labour Party( LP), many laughed you off. Indeed, not a few PDP Leaders made jest of you. However, over a very short period of time, you mobilized Nigerian political space and created a catalytic waive that should be studied and analyzed by Political Science Departments of our Universities.

As the masses scoped your Spartan Personal Qualities, they became magnetically hooked by what they perceived and this drove them to seize and take over your campaign even when

“you-no-dey-give- shishi”.

Your massive mobilization broke Ethnic and Religious Barriers. Now, we need more of this same energy and mobilization of Nigerians to achieve urgent ELECTORAL REFORMS as aforesaid ahead of the 2027 General Elections. This is the only way the voice of the masses will be heard in Nigeria.

This article is not about the perceived injustices metted out to your electoral quest in the just concluded 2023 Elections. It is primarily about the future of the Nigerian State.

You must not allow yourself to be caught in the proverbial web of that vulture which while preoccupied with crying its heart out about the drench of a present rain forgot all about the gathering clouds of the looming intensity of the drench of the heavier rain next time which will surely yet visit it. As the truculent saying puts it, “Your Excellency must count your teeth with your tongue”.

The Biblical Moses is still revered by the Jews till today even though he didn’t March them into the Promise Land.

Moses gave them the Law and Code of Conduct that will guide and govern them in the Promise Land in respect of which, he continued to lead and intercede for them in the entire course of the painful trial of their journey in the wilderness.

The Nigerian State is crying for A FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM that can take us to our Promise Land of good governance anchored by Credible, Free-and-Fair Elections.

Stand up now, Your Excellecy, to mobilize Nigerians in the struggle for a STRONG ELECTORAL LAW Reform that will create credible elections and minimize the machinations of corrupt Judicial connivance.

THE MAJOR TASK OF THE OPPOSITION GOING FORWARD

Your Excellencies, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso must urgently come together, putting differences apart, to form a great coalition that can mobilize the entire Nation in pursuit of a watertight ELECTORAL LAW Reform to create A FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM ahead of 2027 General Elections.

Three of you great Leaders, should bury hatchets of your personal ambitions for now and join forces together as Generational not transactional Leaders to lay a solid foundation for an Electoral System that will usher in a new Nigeria. You must please stop thinking as Politicians whose major concern and aim are focussed only on the next election. You must start thinking as Statesmen whose major concern and aim are rooting for the betterment of the next generation.

Your Excellency, when you left our Party, the PDP, and ported into the Labour Party( LP), many laughed you off. Indeed, not a few PDP Leaders made jest of you. However, over a very short period of time, you mobilized Nigerian political space and created a catalytic waive that should be studied and analyzed by Political Science Departments of our Universities.

As the masses scoped your Spartan Personal Qualities, they became magnetically hooked by what they perceived and this drove them to seize and take over your campaign even when

“you-no-dey-give- shishi”.

Three of you should join forces together to mobilize Nigeria’s extensive Civil Society Groups, the National Assembly and the Presidency to achieve a FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM Reform anchored by unambiguous Laws for Nigeria. Needless to say, it is by now clear to all and sundry that our Flawed Elections have made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of Nations for too long, far too long.

Now is the time to end this ugly situation.

A FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM lS ONE MAJOR WEAPON AGAINST PUBLIC SERVICE CORRUPTION

One of the greatest weapons to fight Public Service Corruption is by institutionalizing A FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM that guarantees Credible, Free- and-Fair Elections with minimized Judicial Abracadabra afterwards. A Political Leader answerable to the Masses who owes his ascension to the power to the people and NOT through INEC officials and/or some Panel of Judicial Criminals will not engage in stealing public funds.

In a credible, free-and-fair election, the masses will elect those they trust, armed with knowledge of their antecedents.

Believe it or not, the Humanity that has defined the Black Race of this world is far better and less corrupting than the Humanity that defined the Western Culture of the World.

The deference between the two is that the Western Nations operate with strong Institutions of Public Administration that govern and restrain the shortcomings of their Humanity. In contrast, the Black Race apoears to create a defining Humanity that seeks to govern and violate their own Instruments of Public Administration by fostering weak Laws and weak Machineries of enforcement.

If Nigeria is serious about being reckoned with locally and internationally, she must, willy-nilly, instrumentalize an Electoral System that is righteous and working.

MY PERSONAL APPEAL TO THE PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY, CHIEF B. A. TINUBU

Your Excellency Sir, providence has been very kind to you. I learnt that but for providence, you almost narrowly missed the AD Ticket for Governor in 1999.

Some of us also knew that the full weight of Buhari’s Presidency was used against your APC Presidential Ticket, and yet again by providence, you escaped and clinched the Ticket. I admire you a lot as someone who from nowhere got himself to somewhere. You’re the quintessence of a Man who transcendently conquers his destiny against imminent odds. I had the privilege of serving in the National Merger Committee that birthed APC at Chief Tom Ikimi’s House.

Myself, some Political Leaders and some Noble Nigerians worked tirelessly for that Project hoping that Buhari will lead Nigeria to the Promise Land.

Indeed, when the Name APC became contentious in the Merger Committee’s concluding sessions, I wrote a personal email to you which you replied with your unusual humility, proffering solutions. The rest is now history.

Unfortunately, Buhari became consumed in the cesspool of corruption as the worst President and Political Leader in Nigeria’s History. More than a few us got disenchanted and left APC.

I strongly hope and believe that you will not like to end up like Buhari.

Sir, what will be your payback for God’s multiple Favours and His kind Providence that adorned your life?

I will be surprised if you’re still desiring the acquisition and accumulation of wealth.

Being among Nigeria’s richest men before acceding to the Presidency, will you like to still pursue vanities-of-vanities instead of Redeeming your Name in History?

You now have before you, a rare opportunity to write a New History for PBAT as against the one portrayed in the Public Domain in the buildup to and after the 2023 Elections.

You must endeavour to use the unique opportunity of your Presidency, as a Man of remarkable boldness, to change your image in History.

God has allowed and bequeathed you with these providences so that you could be that President that birthed the two critical Reforms for the Nigerian Polity identified hereunder.

1) A FLAWLESS ELECTORAL SYSTEM that will permanently enthrone Credible, Free-and-Fair Elections in Nigeria and redeem our image in the comity of Nations.

2). MINIMIZED SMALL GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE that will permanently eliminate wastages of Public Funds in Nigerian governance.

Like the Biblical Moses, a Peter Obi has opened our national eyes to the possibility of creating a New Nigeria in the consciousness of the Nation.

As the Biblical Joshua, a Bola Tinubu can lead the Nation into the Promise Land of a new Nigeria.

Dear Leaders, History beckons you all. You must make no mistake about its recordings which can be harsh or favorable.

May God continue to bless Nigeria. Amen!

Peter Chigozie Okonkwo

OHAMADIKE

From: Peter Chigozie Okonkwo OHAMADIKE

[email protected]

Cc;

H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

H.E. FVP Atiku Abubakar

H.E. Rabiu Kwankwaso

All Civil Society Groups in Nigeria