Remembering January 6 Today

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Today marks exactly 25 years since the bloody invasion of Freetown by the rebels, in active collaboration with the Sierra Leone Armed Forces.

I recall, with nostalgia, how late President Tejan Kabbah was prepping up governance structures on his return from exile in neighbouring Guinea.

Less than a year on his return from Guinea, the bloody and dastardly incursion occurred, demystifying the already hailed ECOMOG reinstatement of late Kabbah into power.

When we were in Guinea, on exile as refugees, we saw at first hand, all the political machinations and military strategies by Nigeria-led ECOWAS to re install late President Kabbah to back power.

I must also commend the late Peter Penfold, then UK High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, who died few days ago in London, with late Ambassador M C Abubakr, who also died in 2016 in Bauchi in Nigeria, for their collective bravery in repelling the criminal invasion on January 6, 1999, 25 years ago today.

Indeed, ECOWAS, through ECOMOG, has sustained peace and stability in the region, in active collaboration with international partners, particularly UK and the UN.

A repeat of January 6 must, today, be resisted in the West African region.

Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea have all collectively hosted ECOWAS intervention forces to sustain peace and stability at tremendously great costs and loss of human lives.

In a region that is comparatively lagging behind in development indices, it is imperative to quickly address legal issues, take appropriate decisions and foster peace, to enhance rapid economic development in the region.

The sad episode on January 6, 1999, 25 years ago today, was a dastardly act that must be avoided in any country in the West African region .

From Nigeria, onto Mauritania, the January 6 sad episode must be avoided at all costs.

In Sierra Leone, today, the relocation of former President Koroma to Nigeria on exile, as requested by ECOWAS, in my humble estimation, is welcome political strategy to sustain peace and harmony in the country and by implication in the region.

Sources say it is likely to be done after the legal proceedings in the ongoing treason charges are effected on him.

This will be a welcome development in a region that is lagging behind in development indices, compared to South, North and East Africa, but on top of these regions in insecurity, banditry and terrorism.