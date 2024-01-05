Femi Adesina’s 16 January book launch: Tinubu, Buhari, Gowon to attend

A book, Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, (2015-2023), written by Femi Adesina, former speokesperson to the immediate past President, will be presented to the public on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, will attend.

A release by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad, disclosed that the book will be presented to the public in Abuja that day with President Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event, which would be held at the Transcorp Hilton, would be the first time that both Buhari and Tinubu would appear publicly together since the handover of power on May 29, 2023.

Also expected at the event are former Head of State and chairman of the epochal occasion, General Yakubu Gowon, while the co-chairman would be General I.B.M Haruna, among other dignitaries.

A royal delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud, has also confirmed attendance, while billionaire businessman, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, would be the chief launcher.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad, described the event as a “historic moment.”

He said, “The book will provide insight unlikely to be found anywhere else; because Femi will be telling his story from a morally strong position.

“Those who know Femi are very familiar with his unwavering loyalty to his principal, former president Muhammadu Buhari. The book will reveal Femi’s motivation; why Buhari was, is, and will likely remain his hero. It is, in one sentence, a study in loyalty.”

The book, published by Safari Books, is a memoir of Adesina’s eight years in office as special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity – an office that afforded him a front-row seat in Buhari’s government.