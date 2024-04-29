Uzodimma set to pay Imo State retirees gratuities

Baring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State will, this week, commence payment of gratuities to the retirees in the State.

The Governor is considering payment of the gratuities to the retirees from Tuesday, April 30, 2024 to coincide with this year’s Workers Day on May 1, 2024.

He gave the indication on Sunday at the Imo State Government Banquet Hall while making remarks on the sidelines of a sudden birthday lunch organised by him and his wife in honour of his Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie.

Speaking on two major issues he said he is desirous of leaving a resounding legacy, Governor Uzodimma said It is his desire to ensure that Imo State generates her own power in line with the master plan of late Governor Sam Mbakwe, as a way to help stimulate the economy of the State.

Also, he spoke about a reformed Civil Service where the workers will be proud to put in their best while still in Service, with the hope that on retirement, they will reap the benefit of the efforts they invested working for the government by receiving their pension and gratuities promptly.

Governor Uzodimma did not only pledge to tackle both issues with zest, but proceeded to announce his readiness to commence payment of gratuities to retirees from Tuesday, April 30, 2024 when he thinks the processes for disbursement to the recipients would be ready.

It was a pronouncement that caused thunderous applause for the Governor, and interjection on his remarks by the guests, including by members of the Organised Labour in attendance who lauded him for his people-oriented programmes and policies since he assumed Office as Governor in 2020.

To further reassure the retirees of his readiness to commence payment, Governor Uzodimma said he has been saving money in a dedicated account tagged “gratuity” since 2020 when took over power, and that he has resisted every pressure on him to tamper with the account until now he is confident there is enough money in the account to start dealing with the issue of gratuity.

“I am not borrowing money to pay. I have been saving money in a dedicated account which I call gratuity, sometime N200m, at other times N100m, since 2020. I have resisted all pressure to tamper with the account and I can confidently say now that we have up to N10 billion in the account to start payment of gratuities,” Governor Uzodimma explained.

However, he said retirees who manipulated their data so as to be paid more money as gratuity when they retired, contrary to what their true record shows, will have to be paid exactly what is due to them based on the accurate government records of time for their employment and when they retired.

“We have a system that will sort all that out. So, this observation is necessary to guard against unnecessary expectations from those who retired, for instance on Grade level 10 but went and collected document or letter indicating they retired on Grade level 15,” Governor Uzodimma noted.

He thanked the leadership of the Organised Labour in Imo State for their understanding of the plight of the government as regards sincerity of purpose on issues of the workers and their welfare and promised not to disappoint their expectations.

Governor Uzodimma who said the birthday lunch in honour of Anyaehie was like a “coup” himself and the Her Excellency plotted, used the opportunity to wish his Chief of Staff well and to thank Imo people for their support always.

Earlier, Anyaehie who described Governor Uzodimma as his father and mentor said in his 61- years, this was the first time he was ‘cutting a birthday cake in public.”

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the wife of the Governor, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, members of the Imo State House of Assembly, members of the Imo State expanded Executive Council, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional rulers, HRH Eze EC Okeke, among others.