Speaker Abass Inaugurates OSSAP-SDGs’ 80-Bed MCC In Ikorodu

*…pledges FG’s commitment to health and well-being of Nigerians*

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass has described the delivery of 80-bed fully equipped Mother and Child Centre at Imota community, Lagos State by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs as another demonstration of Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

The Speaker spoke while commissioning the state-of-the-art Mother and Child Centre facilitated by a member of House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Adegoke Benson.

Abbas promised that government will continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure, training, retention of health care professionals, while initiating policies that will advance the nation’s health care system for the well-being of the citizenry.

He commended Honourable Jimi Benson for facilitating the project and for bringing dividends of democracy to his Constituents.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to Rep. Jimi Benson, your dedication and relentless advocacy has made this project a reality. This project epitomizes your commitment to the needs and well-being of the good people of this constituency.

“This is the spirit of service and dedication to the people that every legislator and indeed all public servants should aspire to do. As we gather to commission this 80-bed hospital here in Imota.

Speaking at the event, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is committed to working closely with sub-national governments to deliver key interventions to fast track the actualisation of SDGs.

She also expressed appreciation to Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, for his commitment to the social-economic transformation of the State and the leadership of the National Assembly for supporting the work of OSSAP-SDGs.

The Presidential Adviser further noted that the 80-Bed Mother and Child Centre (MCC), Imota, is equipped with state-or-the-art facilities. They include among others – Operating Theatres; Recovery Rooms; Private and General Wards; Scanning Room; Consultation Rooms and Laboratory. Others include, Ultra-Scan Machine; Vacuum Extractor delivery set; and an Emergency Cart with full compliments. The MCC is directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’, as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire added that OSSAP-SDGs has worked tirelessly to construct and furnish the state-of-the-art facility as a strategic tool for healthcare service provisioning in the state and it is therefore expected that the state and local governments will make judicious use of the facilities in a sustainable way for the benefit of mothers and children.



“The commissioning of this MCC is not just the opening of a new healthcare facility but symbolizes a renewed hope for our communities. In this Mother and Child Hospital, we witness the tangible results of collaborative efforts to prioritize the health of our mothers and children. Thus, we must emphasize the crucial pivotal role of maternal healthcare in fostering a healthier and more prosperous society. Pregnancy is a delicate phase, and it is imperative for expectant mothers to attend regular ante-natal and post-natal care. These routine check-ups not only monitor the well-being of both mother and child, but also provide essential information and support for a healthy pregnancy and childbirth.

Speaking during the inauguration, Benson appreciated Abass for making time out for the inauguration of the project and Princess Orelope-Adefulire for ensuring the completion of the project and its eventual take-off.

The traditional ruler of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, said the community was excited about the project, as that it would not only reduce the cost of going to general hospitals at Ikorodu and Agbowa, but also ensure fast access to health care services.

The commissioning was witnessed by traditional rulers, local governments’ bosses and other stakeholders.

See more photographs from the event below





Desmond Utomwen

SA Media to SSAP-SDGs