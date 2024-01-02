Edison Ehie appointed Chief Staff to Governor Fubara?

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 11:46 am


Edison Ehie

Edison Ehie

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Jubilations have greeted the camp of the close aides to the Edison Ehie factional Speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara , who recently resigned his  membership of the Assembly over his yet-to-be confirmed appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Although his appointment has not been made official as sources contacted by our Correspondent were not forthcoming with any rebuttal of the social media or confirmation,the story has trending online since yesterday.

Sources close to  Edison Ehie have also confirmed the appointment but do not want to be quoted.

Observers believe that Edison Ehie could not have gambled his political career by resigning his membership of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada East Constituency 2 without a plump job waiting.

Shortly after his resignation,Ehie who is also a lawyer was with the Governor at the 2024 crossover night at Governor Fubara’s village Church in Opobo.

Fubara has also vaguely said “Ehie resigned for sake of peace”. In another speech, Fubara said “Nobody will be thrown under the bus. And no decisions we have taken out of fear or intimidation from anybody but for overall interest of Rivers State”.

At the time of filing this report, no official statement concerning Ehie’s appointment has come from both Joseph Johnson Commissioner for Information and Communitions or Boniface Onyedi,SSA to Governor on Media.

 

 

