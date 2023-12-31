New Year’s Wish

New Year’s Wish

Sunday, December 31, 2023 5:35 pm


Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

Johnson Babalola

In a gathering of young minds aged between 10 and 15, each child expressed a unique wish, revealing the diverse perspectives that shape our desires.

A, hailing from a humble background, but blessed with parents who invest time in teaching life’s valuable lessons and fostering academic focus, dreams of wealth. His wish is a testament to the profound impact his parents’ guidance has had on him.

B, born into affluence but deprived of parental attention, yearns for a different reality. Despite the wealth surrounding him, he desires the warmth of poor but attentive parents. His wish underscores the universal craving for genuine connections and emotional fulfillment.

Loneliness casts a shadow over C’s mother, and he selflessly wishes for her to find companionship. In recognizing the importance of human connection, C exemplifies empathy and a desire for his mother’s happiness, irrespective of who becomes her companion.

D, witnessing the unhappy dynamics between his parents, bravely wishes for their separation. His aspiration extends beyond personal relief, as he hopes for their individual happiness and the pursuit of professional help for a healthier future.

E, seeking liberation from strict parental constraints, longs for freedom. Her wish reflects the universal adolescent yearning for independence, unrestricted social interactions, and autonomy in personal choices.

Conversely, F, amidst an abundance of freedom, fears the potential pitfalls. He recognizes the need for parental guidance to navigate the complexities of adolescence, ensuring a secure and fulfilling future.

As we reflect on these varied wishes, let us also take a moment to evaluate our own lives, acknowledging areas of improvement, celebrating successes, and realizing that sometimes, the grass may seem greener elsewhere. May the coming year bring opportunities for growth, understanding, and the fulfillment of our deepest aspirations

_Johnson Babalola is a Canadian immigration lawyer, author, writer, storyteller, and story-based leadership trainer. Follow him on Substack, Medium and IG @jbandthings/@jbdlaw; FB: https://www.facebook.com/jbandthings and www.johnsonbabalola.com/www.tpmattorneys.com_

*You can obtain a copy of his newly released book, REJECTED on Amazon, FriesenPress, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Play, Apple Books, Nook Store etc.*

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Hope Uzodimma 59 mins ago

    Uzodimma: My performance four years ago will be a child’s play
    Gov. Sule Abdullahi 3 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: Gov. Sule Frees Ten Inmates
    Edison Ehie 4 hours ago

    Edison Ehie appointed Chief Staff to Governor Fubara?
    Francis Orogu, PDP State Chairman, Nasarawa State 5 hours ago

    New Year Celebration: PDP Calls For Peace in Nasarawa State
    Reuben Abati 6 hours ago

    2024: Looking Forward
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory. 7 hours ago

    Resignation of Edison Ehie does not confer legitimacy on 27 Lawmakers who decamped to APC -Constitutional Lawyer
    Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate 17 hours ago

    In first 10 days, 163, 878 Nigerians enjoyed FG transportation rebate
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 18 hours ago

    2024 will be better than 2023, says Uzodimma