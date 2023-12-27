Tinubu: Nigeria being re-engineered for the prosperity of all, not an elite minority

President Bola Tinubu today said his administration would not stop working tirelessly to revamp the nation’s economy and create viable opportunities for young people to meaningfully participate in an inclusive, labour-intensive economy where businesses can thrive.

President Tinubu made the declaration at the State House in Marina, Lagos State, on Wednesday, during a town-hall meeting with traditional rulers, chairpersons of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and other political-office holders in the state.

The President said Nigeria, under his Renewed Hope Administration, is undergoing a process of financial re-engineering and appealed to citizens to be patient and supportive of the ongoing reforms which are bound to transform the economy for the better.

”The financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing. We are determined to deliver Nigeria safely through the tunnel of hope, stability, and economic prosperity.

”Nigeria is in good hands. The team is working, and we will work hard to give you the best economy and the best opportunities that you can imagine,” the President stated.

Acknowledging the concerns raised at the meeting, the President explained that the complexities of state matters have limited his opportunities to frequently interact with some of his long-time friends and constituents in Lagos.

”For those having difficulty seeing me, kindly note that this job is monumental. It is not a one-man job. It is a collective task, and you have to be able to listen, decipher, tolerate, and sometimes what you do not expect will happen.

”As I was getting ready this morning to come here, news of the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredeolu of Ondo came in, as well as the passing of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

”Power is transient. Only Almighty Allah gives power, and only him will take it. There is the value of life and the goodness in what we do. The salt of goodness is a multiplier of other good things that we must cherish. Not necessarily for us, but for our children and grandchildren,” the President affirmed.

Reflecting on his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu recounted the challenges faced and the successes achieved at the time.

‘‘To turn the ship around from cascading into turbulence and making it work was not easy. But we went through it, and today, Lagos still remains the most viable state in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and it will continue on the path of glory. I thank you all,’’ he concluded.

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked President Tinubu for his leadership and for being the pathfinder of “the modern Lagos State”.

”The legacy and blueprint that you created more than 20 years ago and bequeathed to us is still a working and living document that will continue to guide us in delivering quality service to the people,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom, called for a constitutional amendment that recognizes the role of traditional rulers.

”We have come to reiterate our loyalty to the President. We have absolute confidence in your capacity. Under your leadership, we expect Nigeria to attain the most enviable economic status in the comity of nations,” he said.