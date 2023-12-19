Guinea Fuel Inferno: “Many More May Die”- Jean Traore

Abubakar Hashim/ Neighbouring Freetown

An explosion from a fire inferno in early hours of yesterday, at a depot in the Kaloum District in the Guinea’s capital Conakry, some three hours drive from Freetown, has caused 31 dead and 198 badly burnt and injured. “ Many more may die “, revealed Lt Col Jean Traore, Guinea’s Technical Director, Civil Protection Services.

This pessimism by Traore is anchored on the poor and inept health facilities in Guinea to treat severe burns on affected bodies.

There are also fears of a major fuel supply disruption as the country relies on imported refined petroleum products.

It is not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but a worker at the depot was quoted by the Conakry-based “ Guinee Martin News that the explosion “occurred while a ship was offloading “.

All offices, houses and equipment near the depot were destroyed.

Security Minister, Bashir Diallo, however, gave a soothing statement today that the fire “has now been contained, with some neighbouring countries like Senegal and Mali sending medical and safety teams.”

Schools and public places in the Kaloum district are now closed.

Guinea’s interim leader, Col Mamadi Doumbouya, who was sworn into power resulting from a coup in 2021, said “the state is taking care of the dead and those injured.” He added: “This is a major tragedy on the nation”.

Guinea’s interim military leader is calling for help from Nigeria and other friendly countries to treat the badly burnt to avoid more imminent deaths