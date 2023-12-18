Rivers Godfathers should copy Tinubu’s political principles – Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has advised Political Godfathers in the State who want to model after political dynasty of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow his positive principles of allowing his loyalists in leadership to lead the people without bringing them down.

Joseph Johnson, Commissioner for Information and Communitions who represented Governor Fubara at the Dinner Night on Friday as part of the Correspondents’Chapel of NUJ Rivers state 2023 annual Week commended Journalists for their neutrality in the repotage of the current “Political Saga” in Rivers state.

Commenting further on the ongoing crisis, Johnson said unlike what is obtainable in Lagos State, “Those who are copying President Bola Tinubu style should also copy the case of former Governor Ambode in Lagos.When Tinubu did not want Ambode to return as Governor of Lagos,he kept quiet and allowed him to govern Lagos but only waited patiently for him to seek the party ticket for his second tenure and it was denied him.So if you want to copy try and copy well,”Johnson said.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Government pointed out that the political hurdles Fubara is facing is part of the burden of leadership but commended Journalists in the State for balanced repotage, especially by the Correspondents in the state.

The Spokesman of the State Government said that despite the political hurdles being faced by Governor Fubara the people of Rivers state have showed their support which was seen at the flag off 20,000 housing unit at Mbodo, Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area, on Friday 15th December 2023, which like a political rally where a large crowd of people trooped to cheer the Governor despite the ongoing political crisis,where there is mass resignations of Commissioners.

He assured that that the Governor is not a very loud person but believes in “Talk and do and very strong willed and focused focused on delivering the mandate to his people”

Also giving his remarks, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha who is the Head Corporate Communication, Indorama Petrochemical & Fertilizer Group),who is also a veteran Journalist applauded the Correspondents’Chapel for their neutrality in the current political power tussle in Rivers state,he said they should keep it up.

He also commended the chapel for the choice of theme for this year’s programme which is centralised on Entrepreneurs and investment in Rivers state.

In welcome speech, Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman Correspondent’s Chapel expressed appreciation to individuals and corporate bodies who lend support annually to the chapel that enabled it organize the year’s annual Week.

He said the focus of this year’s theme is aimed at exposing investment opportunities for potential entrepreneurs in the State and the the role the Media could play.

Highlights of the occasion include awards to few corporate bodies and individuals whose activities have impacted positively in advancement of the Journalism practice in thethe state.