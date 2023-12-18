BUK alumni association hails Governor Namadi’s education policy

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Saturday, received applause by the Bayero University Alumni Association (BUKAA) over his uncommon strides in the education sectors.

Governor Namadi was praised after his presentation during the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Convention.

The occasion witnessed an inspiring address by Governor Namadi.

Governor Namadi’s speech highlighted the importance of education, the role of alumni in supporting their alma mater, and the significant strides being made in Jigawa State to enhance the quality of education.

Governor Namadi, who is an esteemed alumnus of Bayero University Kano, expressed his delight at being part of the convention and emphasized the crucial role education plays in national development.

He reminisced about his time at Bayero University and commended the institution for its consistent excellence, as it is currently ranked as the fourth-best university in Nigeria according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World Ranking.

He stressed the imperative for quality education as the fulcrum for societal progress, urging concerted efforts to address the challenges facing the Nigerian education sector.

He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government, private sector, parents, NGOs, and alumni associations in tackling the multifaceted issues hindering the sector’s development.

Governor Namadi’s speech also highlighted the fundamental role alumni associations play in supporting universities.

He acknowledged the Bayero University Kano Alumni Association’s commitment to contributing to the progress and development of their alma mater, calling on alumni to actively engage in funding infrastructural development, providing teaching and learning facilities, supporting research, and offering scholarships.

Governor Namadi then turned the spotlight on Jigawa State’s initiatives to enhance education.

He shared the state’s commitment to addressing the shortage of qualified teachers, noting the recent recruitment of over 1,200 graduate teachers and plans to convert 3,000 temporary teachers into permanent, pensionable staff.

The Governor also explained efforts by the state government to establish an Agency for Tsangaya Education, aiming to integrate formal and Islamic education for a more inclusive learning environment.

He reiterated the responsibility of alumni to contribute to national development by uplifting their alma mater and encouraging professors and academics to focus on research and development that positively impacts society.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of BUKAA, Professor Nasirdeen Usman, emphasized the crucial role alumni associations play in supporting universities globally, commending the achievements of BUKAA and urging active engagement in addressing the challenges faced by the university system in Nigeria.

The BUKAA Annual General Meeting and Convention took place on Saturday at the Convocation Arena of the university.