BUK alumni association hails Governor Namadi’s education policy

BUK alumni association hails Governor Namadi’s education policy

Monday, December 18, 2023 9:47 am


Gov Namadi

Gov Namadi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Saturday, received applause by the Bayero University Alumni Association (BUKAA) over his uncommon strides in the education sectors.

Governor Namadi was praised after his presentation during the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Convention.

The occasion witnessed an inspiring address by Governor  Namadi.

Governor Namadi’s speech highlighted the importance of education, the role of alumni in supporting their alma mater, and the significant strides being made in Jigawa State to enhance the quality of education.

Governor Namadi, who is an esteemed alumnus of Bayero University Kano, expressed his delight at being part of the convention and emphasized the crucial role education plays in national development.

He reminisced about his time at Bayero University and commended the institution for its consistent excellence, as it is currently ranked as the fourth-best university in Nigeria according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World Ranking.

He  stressed the imperative for quality education as the fulcrum for societal progress, urging concerted efforts to address the challenges facing the Nigerian education sector.

He emphasized  the need for collaboration between the government, private sector, parents, NGOs, and alumni associations in tackling the multifaceted issues hindering the sector’s development.

Governor Namadi’s speech also highlighted the fundamental role alumni associations play in supporting universities.

He acknowledged the Bayero University Kano Alumni Association’s commitment to contributing to the progress and development of their alma mater, calling on alumni to actively engage in funding infrastructural development, providing teaching and learning facilities, supporting research, and offering scholarships.

Governor Namadi then turned the spotlight on Jigawa State’s initiatives to enhance education.

He shared the state’s commitment to addressing the shortage of qualified teachers, noting the recent recruitment of over 1,200 graduate teachers and plans to convert 3,000 temporary teachers into permanent, pensionable staff.

The Governor also explained efforts by the state government to establish an Agency for Tsangaya Education, aiming to integrate formal and Islamic education for a more inclusive learning environment.

He reiterated the responsibility of alumni to contribute to national development by uplifting their alma mater and encouraging professors and academics to focus on research and development that positively impacts society.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of BUKAA, Professor Nasirdeen Usman, emphasized the crucial role alumni associations play in supporting universities globally, commending the achievements of BUKAA and urging active engagement in addressing the challenges faced by the university system in Nigeria.

The BUKAA Annual General Meeting and Convention took place on Saturday at the Convocation Arena of the university.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    From right, President Tinubu, Fubara and Wike 31 mins ago

    Rivers elders drag Tinubu, Fubara, INEC,27 Lawmakers others to court
    One of the special schools that henefited 12 hours ago

    Oyebanji donates N4m, food items to special schools
    Members of the Rivers Organized Labour staging a solidarity peace walk to Governor Siminalayi Fubara. 13 hours ago

    We reject Abuja peace accord,Rivers people and our Governor can’t be enslaved by few people– Organized Labour
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. 13 hours ago

    We’ll do more for workers beyond promotion,Christmas bonus –  Governor Fubara 
    President Bola Tinubu and others during the Jumat seevice 15 hours ago

    Christmas holiday: We’ll always be fair to all, Tinubu assures Nigerians
    IBEDC 16 hours ago

    IBEDC Advocates Safety and Respect During the Festive Season
    Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps 17 hours ago

    Kano: Bleak Xmas for low-income contributors as lady sends man abroad with their money
    Polaris Bank CEO, Adekunle Sonola (right) with the Chairman of the NBA Lagos Dinner Committee, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe during the branch Annual Law Dinner event which held in Lagos at the weekend 18 hours ago

    Polaris Bank CEO, Sonola Advocates Legal Reforms for Economic Growth at NBA Summit