Edo 2024: The gladiators and their chances

By Jethro Ibileke

The 21 September, 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State will perhaps go down in history as the state election with the highest number of aspirants. It will also be written in the history books that several female aspirants emerged in the various political parties that participated. As at the time of putting this report together, over 70 persons have registered their names as aspirants on the platforms of the three leading political parties, namely, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP (about 15), the All Progressives Congress, APC (over 30) and the Labour Party, LP (29). Other smaller political parties also have few aspirants, even though they appear to have been thinned into obscurity by the bigger three.

What are the chances of each of the numerous aspirants to capture their respective parties’ tickets, and by extension, the parties winning the election? A closer look at the parties will help unravel the answer to this pertinent question.

Presently, the PDP is the ruling party, with the prospect of enjoying power of incumbency. Sadly, though, the PDP has lost several notable members with their supporters to the internal wrangling by the two factions in the party in the state. One faction is controlled by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, loyally followed by the state chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi and a few other members of the exco, while the other faction, the Legacy Group is being led by the national vice chairman (south-south) of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, with the full support of the state secretary of the party, Hillary Otsu and the remaining top leaders of the party in the state. A member of the PDP who asked not to be named in print, who noted that “the party has lost its steam” laid the blame squarely at the doorsteps of the two warring factions.

It appears the development has reduced the confidence aspirants who would have otherwise contesting for its ticket. A political pundit, who is very familiar with Edo politics, jokingly said that “the PDP governorship ticket has become more worthless than the Zimbabwean dollar”.

During the last general election, a court ruling gave the Obaseki faction the upper hands when it ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize delegates it produced. The Orbih faction has however vowed to reclaim the party structure from Obaseki’s grip ahead of the 21 September, 2024 gubernatorial election to enable them nominate delegates that will eventually elect the party’s candidates. We can’t wait to see how developments unfold in the days ahead.

The APC has being the major opposition party in the last three years after Governor Obaseki dumped it for the PDP. Many however believe that the APC has been a weak opposition, compared to the opposition role the PDP played against it in years past, which, they think, could also affect its performance in the upcoming election.

The high number of aspirants paraded by the party from across the three senatorial districts has also been seen as a sign of division in the party. When this report is being complied, an official of the party who spoke in confidence to our reporter, put the number of aspirants seeking the sole ticket of the party at 32. He jokingly said: “every morning, somebody wakes up and want to be governor of the state”.

Some people are of the opinion that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may use federal might to influence the outcome of the Edo election. We are waiting to see how that will play out if at all possible.

Following its sterling performance in the 25 February 2023 national elections in Edo, the Labour Party became the bride whose hand is sought for marriage by political suitors. Many notable politicians, including past federal lawmakers have dumped their parties, including APC and PDP, for Labour Party. The last official lists of aspirants released by the party showed 28 and are still counting. Sergius Ogun, a two-time member of the House of Representatives on PDP platform has since joined the growing number to make it 29.

In the interim, none of the political parties has made official pronouncement on the issue of zoning. The Esan people of Edo central were hoping that the parties will graciously allow them produce the next governor, an idea that is highly favored by Governor Godwin Obaseki. To brighten their chances of winning the election, the APC streamlined its long list of aspirants from the zone to three, namely, the party’s state chairman, David Imuse, the incumbent senator representing Edo central, Monday Okpebholo and Festue Ebea. Some of the aspirants have since kicked against the idea, with some insisting on going ahead to contest, while others dumping the party.

Aspirants from both Edo south and north have however condemned the mere mention of it, arguing that zoning has never been part of the constitution of any political party.

Below is an independent assessment of some of the prominent aspirants.

APC:

Foremost among the list of APC aspirants is Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. This grassroots politician has structures in the 192 wards in the state. He is an experienced politician who had served as secretary to the state government in the past. He had contested as candidate of both the PDP and APC in past elections. Being a son of Edo south which holds over half of the state population could be an added advantage to him.

His only albatross is that certain utterances made against him in the past are still haunting him; not many have forgotten those weighty allegations.

Mr Charles Airhiavbere is another aspirant of Edo south origin on the list of the APC who had tested the governorship race on the platform of the PDP, but lost to Adams Oshiomhole of the then ACN. The retired military general also has a good number of followers across the state, with more than enough financial muscle needed to slog it out with any aspirant or candidate. It is however believed that Airhiavbere still lacks the requisite experience and exposure Edo politics demands.

The immediate past minister of budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba is another aspirant who is yet to publicly declare it. His foot soldiers are however busy doing the groundwork. Agba is well-experienced both in the private and public sectors, having served in Chevron Oil Corporation and later as commissioner for environment and public utilities in Edo for eight years, before his ministerial appointment.

The only impediment that could play against Agba is the morality of contesting for the governorship at this time, being of Edo north senatorial district extraction. Recall that his kinsman, Adams Oshiomhole was the successor of the incumbent governor. Other than that, the road is wide open for the Uzanu prince to test his popularity.

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor is one of the most experienced politicians among the aspirants, having served as a two-time senator and a former governor. He was sworn-in as governor of Edo on 29 May, 2007 and he remained as such till 11 November 2008 when the Supreme Court finally removed him as governor. He exudes confidence in his ability to turn the fortunes of the state around, if elected governor in 2024.

With his loaded CV notwithstanding, it is yet to be seen if the professor of law still has the needed crowd to win the party’s ticket.

David Imuse, a retired colonel, is the incumbent state chairman and an aspirant of the APC. The former military doctor hailed from the Esan tribe of Edo central and is among the three aspirants shortlisted for Edo central, which could work in his favor, if only his party zones to Edo central. But, besides being state chairman of the APC, however, Imuse has not held any known elected or appointed political position in the past. The impact of his position as state chairman of the main opposition party has not been felt as expected, raising doubt over his capability as a governor.

Prince Kassim Afegbua is another popular and experienced member of the APC gunning for its ticket. The former spokesman for ex military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida, served as commissioner for information in the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole. He is one man who has condemned the idea of zoning the ticket to Edo central.

Perhaps this intelligent and eloquent man with journalism background would make a good governor like his kinsman, Oshiomhole, if given the ticket. We can only wait to see how the issue is resolved by the party.

Besides the above mentioned aspirant, there are yet many others. They include a founding member and financier of the party, Joe Ikpea; the member representing Ovia federal constituency, Dennis Idahosa who is well-loved by his people. There are also Washington Osifo, a lawyer and former commissioner in Edo; the billioneer philanthropist and member of House of Representatives (Etsako federal constituency), Anamero Dekeri; Saturday Uwulekwe; Festus Ebea; Thomas Okosun (a former speaker of Edo house of assembly); Bright Omokhodion; Victor Otaigbe Eboigbe; Victoria Omua Amu and others.

PDP:

Perhaps the biggest and most experienced aspirant seeking the ticket of the PDP is the state deputy governor and homeboy, Philip Shaibu. He is a grassroots politician, a former state lawmaker and member of House of Representatives before he became deputy governor. His popularity among market women, the youths and students alike are part of his assets that could count for him, if given the party’s ticket. Perhaps the only thing that could work against his interest is the fact that he is from Edo north and kinsman of the immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Asue Ighodalo, a corporate lawyer, investment banker and astute business mogul who is new to politics. He is the chairman of Alaghodaro Economic Summit. This man from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan south-east local government area, has emphatically said that he is the best man to take over from Governor Godwin Obaseki, having worked in the background with former governor Adam Oshiomhole from 2008 to 2016 and has been doing same for Governor Obaseki, so, he believes he has the requisite experience for the job.

The governorship hopeful who described himself as a bonafide Edo citizen from Ewohimi, stated that he is ready to bring his experience as captain of several industries to bare if he gets elected as governor of the state next year.

Contrary to people’s opinion, Asue Ighodalo has vehemently denied being anybody’s candidate. He said, “I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am someone’s candidate, but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear, having been chairman of several top companies.

There are also Anslem Ojezua, a lawyer and former state chairman of the APC who defected to the PDP with Governor Obaseki, Marcus Onobun, a member of the house of representatives, John Yakubu, Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the immediate past member representing Oredo federal constituency and others.

With Labour Party‘s high number of aspirants, including no fewer than three women, the bank will certainly make huge sum of money from expression of interest and nomination forms.

One of the leading aspirants on LP is the Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, who is popularly known as Mr. Riceman, due to his annual distribution of free rice to the needy. He is not new to the contest for party’s ticket. He and others stepped down for Governor Obaseki when he joined the PDP. Imansuangbon however decamped to the Labour Party.

The Riceman has proclaimed himself as the only one capable of retiring the ruling PDP and APC from Edo politics, if given the LP ticket. We wait patiently to see how he does that. –

Olumide Akpata, a Lagos-based legal practitioner has also joined the Labour Party train. If going by the amount spend on radio and television advertising could win election, there is no doubt that Olumide Akpata will be among the most likely winners of the LP ticket.

There are also Sergius Ogun, a former House of Representatives member who dumped the PDP for the LP, Pastor Azemhe Azena, Dr. Loretta Ogboro-Okor, Dr. Dorry Okojie and many others. According to a political analyst, the high number of aspirants is good for the various political parties. “The more the merrier. The more aspirants, the more money the parties will make”, he said.