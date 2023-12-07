Akesan day 2023: A grand celebration of culture and communality

By ‘Dare Odufowokan

Iperu Development Association (IDA), the umbrella body for all socio-cultural and development associations in the ancient town of Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State, in a splendid display of community engagement and cultural celebration, hosted the 37th annual Akesan festival last weekend. The event was no doubt a resounding success, bringing together people from the local community, the diaspora, government and the private sector.

Sons and daughters of Iperu town, the high and mighty as well as the ordinary people, with their families, friends and numerous well wishers, converged in the town to participate in the week long activities that characterise the annually Akesan festival celebration. According to many of the merry makers, it is usually the best part of the year for the good people of the town as Akesan festival affords them “the opportunity to bond as a people while showcasing our very rich culture to the world.”

In particular, this year’s festival was a spectacular showcase of the synergy between culture and community development that offered an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The events, spanning about a week, featured a wide range of attractions, including, cultural displays, sporting activities, community development activities, fund raisers, youth programmes, folklore nights, as well as thecelebration of the various delicacies of Iperu Akesan, the famed Baale Oja, among other interesting activities.

Across the town for the duration of the festival, it was a celebration of Fine Arts, Fashion and numerous other crafts. The people had field days in displaying their God given talents to visitors and tourists alike. The seamless blend of culture and innovations made this year’s event stand out.

A significant highlight of the 2023 Akesan celebration was the arrival of Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima for the festival.

Shettima, alongside several other esteemed personalities, including Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of the Federal House of Representatives, governors, ministers and other top ranking members of the National Assembly, landed at the Gateway Agro/Cargo International Airport, Iperu.

The arrival of the nation’s number two man at the Airport further proved to naysayers that the Airport, a star project of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government of the state, is indeed ready to commence operations before the end of the year as promised. The Vice President’s delegation to the annual festival was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun and numerous other dignitaries.

The Vice President took time off to inspect the facilities at the Airport. After seeing the readiness of the project and the facilities, Senator

Shettima applauded Governor Abiodun’s vision for the state, saying the governor has proven beyond doubt that he knows what is needed to industrialize the state. The VP’s tour of the Airport left a lasting impression on all present at the scene.

With the Vice President were Governors Yayaha Bello of Kogi State, Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State and Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State. Senators Olamilekan Solomon of Ogun West and Senator Afolabi Shuaib Salis of Ogun Central led several members of the National Assembly to be part of the event, amidst pomp and pageantry. On hand to also receive the visitors were numerous top state governments’ functionaries.

For all the dignitaries present that fateful Saturday, it was a day to learn about the very rich history of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s place of birth. Akesan, the mythical founder of Iperu, was a daughter to an Alaafin who along with her husband Ajagbe, migrated from Ile Ife to finally settle in Iperu around the 13th or 14th century.

The annual Akesan festival is to celebrate the progenitor of the ancient town as well as to exhibit the many virtues she was.known for – love, beauty, candour and industry among many others.

Speaking at the grand finale, Shettima harped on the importance of unity. He said, “This edition of the festival, like the ones before it, speaks of the essence of the unity we have forged as a nation. This festival stands as a testimony to the potential that lies within us when we unite under the banner of our shared heritage.”

The Vice President demands urged a more united Nigeria and assured of improved welfare and infrastructure development from the federal government.

He also called on the people of the country to harness the past to show a brighter future for generations to come, added that Nigerians should also learn from Iperu-Remo the spirit of unity for operational determination.

“The Akesan festival stands as a testimony to the potential that lies within us when we unite under the banner of our shared heritage.

“This edition of the festival like the ones before it speaks of the essence of the unity we have forged as a nation, it symbolizes the heart beat of our nation.

“I commend you for investing significant time and resources to establish Iperu-Remo on the map and to remind us of this heritage.

“You have reinforced the identities and pride of our communities, fostering their patriotism and their commitment to pursuing our collective progress and nurturing the bonds that bind us as a people,” VP Shettima said.

For Governor Abiodun, the home boy and chief host, it was a time to once again appreciate his kinsmen for upholding the cultural heritage of Iperu. The governor noted that the legendary Akesan Baale Oja remains a symbol of heroic exploits, valour, and self-sacrifice for the common good of the Iperu people.

“We share deep cultural and traditional affinities with Ile Ife (Osun State), Oyo, and Ijebu-Ode (Ogun State), coupled with our bond with the people of Lagos. Lagosians hate to be reminded that the Eyo festival, historically originated from Iperu, before it was later exported to Lagos,” he said while assuring the people of his administration’s commitment to the preservation of culture and values of the good people of the state.

Governor Abiodun used the occasion to reiterate his determination to leave the state better than he met. He added that his government will do more for the many rural communities across the state so as to ensure the people benefits from the ongoing infrastructure and industrialization drive of his administration.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeleke Adelekan idowu Basibo, Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, played host to the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi and scores of other traditional rulers within and outside Ogun State at the Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu venue of the historic event.

*_Odufowokan is Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abiodun on Public Communications_