IPC to present iVerify project today

Richard Elesho

The International Press Centre, IPC, Lagos-Nigeria, will, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, launch the groundbreaking iVerify project in Abuja, FCT. The iVerify fact-checking platform will also be unveiled on the occasion.

This was made known on Tueaday in Press Release by the IPC.

Supported by the UNDP and the Spanish Government, the iVerify initiative seeks to strengthen the fight against rising information disorder caused by the proliferation of disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech in the electoral and democratic processes.

The project launch will be attended by media stakeholders, Non-Governmental Civil Society Organisations, international organisations, and other relevant organisations.

Also expected are editors and other media managers, print/ broadcast/ online journalists, bloggers, media professional bodies, media regulatory bodies, civil society, government representatives, and international development agencies.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu is expected to deliver the keynote address while the Honourable Minister of Information, Idris Malagi shall give a speech at the event as special guest of honour.

The project launch will also be capped by a panel session that will discuss the topic “ Role of Media and Institutional Stakeholders in Enhancing Information Integrity”

Speaking on the importance of the iVerify Project on Nigeria’s electoral and governance, the Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade said: “If we will get it right at elections and make democracy work, the media must be strengthened to disseminate fact-checked and factually accurate electoral information and information about the governance processes, that is the essence of iVerify”.