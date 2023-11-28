ECOWAS, Nigeria Delegation In Sierra Leone

ECOWAS, Nigeria Delegation In Sierra Leone

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 8:28 am


ECOWAS

ECOWAS

 

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Due to the fluid ongoing security situation, a combined ECOWAS and Nigerian delegation is in Sierra Leone on a solidarity and fact finding mission.

The team, comprising the President of ECOWAS, Dr Imar Alieu Toure, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Gen Emmanuel Udiandeye.

The delegation met with President Bio at State House to convey a goodwill message from the Chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu and other member Heads of State to the government and people of Sierra Leone.

ECOWAS is deeply concerned about recent events in the region, with three of its member states, Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso in military rule. These countries are currently on a transition time table for an eventual return to democratic rule.

In his response, President Bio expressed deep appreciation to the delegation for their visit and reiterated his unwavering resolve to sustain democracy in the country that had emerged from a brutal war 21 years ago.

