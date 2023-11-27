FG welcomes Mexican investors, restates incentives to boost mining

FG welcomes Mexican investors, restates incentives to boost mining

Monday, November 27, 2023 10:04 pm


L-R: President, Seccion Internacional Para Africa, Dr. Heriberto Garcia Cortes, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and former Nigeria ambassador to Mexico, Amb. Adejare Bello

L-R: President, Seccion Internacional Para Africa, Dr. Heriberto Garcia Cortes and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake

 

 

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake has praised the decision of investors from Mexico to visit Nigeria in search of investment in solid minerals.

Welcoming the investors to his office recently, Alake said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has put in place incentives to ease business for investors in the industry.

The incentives include zero duty on equipment imported for solid minerals extraction, easy movement of profits to the countries of origin and tax holidays.

The Minister said investors in the mining industry are expected to sign Community Development Agreement with the communities in the mining area to ensure the socio-economic development of the region that benefits the people.

He said the administration is currently sanitising the industry citing the recent revocation of titles which failed to comply with the law on annual service fee.

Introducing the investors, Nigeria’s outgoing Ambassador to Mexico, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adejare Bello assured the minister that the embassy has screened the investors and confirmed that they are genuine and serious businessmen whose investment will boost the economy.

Ambassador Bello said the Nigerian Embassy has been engaging the investors in talks over two years and decided to lead them to the minister after it certified their status.

” The Honourable Minister is aware that ambassadors have been recalled. This visit is the reason why I stayed back so that I can bring them to you. Now, that i have achieved my mission, I will go back, pack my luggage and return home’ he said.

Speaking on behalf of other investors, President, Seccion Internacional Para Africa, Dr. Heriberto Garcia Cortes thanked the minister for the talks adding that they see Nigeria as their African home that deserves all the support in the quest to expand the economy.

He said the meeting with the minister has helped to chart the way and given the assurance that their investment will be safe and profitable in the country.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Mele Kyari 7 hours ago

    Tinubu retains Kyari NNPCL Group CEO, Akinyelure, Non-Executive Board Chairman, Ledun Mittee, others as members
    9 hours ago

    Edo 2024: No one can stop my governorship aspiration, Philip Shaibu boasts
    CP Mohammed Gumel 12 hours ago

    Appeal Court verdict: Police avert mass protest in Kano
    The recovered pistol 13 hours ago

    Man arrested with stolen military pistol, ammunition in Edo
    Paul Lynch 13 hours ago

    Why Paul Lynch’s ‘Prophet Song’ Won 2023 Booker Prize
    14 hours ago

    Your Child’s Mental Health and Studying Abroad
    The Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu (4th Left) flanked by the wife of the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs. Kay Ovia (3rd Left); Executive Director, Mr. Henry Oroh (1st Left); Executive Director, Dr. Temitope Fasoranti (2nd Left); Executive Director, Mrs Adobi Nwapa (2nd Right); and Executive Director, Mr. Akin Ogunranti (1st Right) at the 2023 Zenith Bank Christmas Light-Up of Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend. 15 hours ago

    Christmas decorations: Zenith Bank sets Ajose Adeogun street aglow
    INEC, Lokoja 16 hours ago

    Kogi guber: SDP, APC trade words over alleged plot to burn INEC office